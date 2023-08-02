Around the NFL

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'fine-tuning everything' as he moves closer to 100 percent 'every day'

Published: Aug 01, 2023 at 08:30 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has a clean bill of health as he attempts once again to return to his All-Pro form.

He has appeared in just 10 games since winning the Associated Press 2019 Offensive Player of the Year award, but Thomas is now six practices into camp coming off a season-ending foot injury and is getting stronger with each day.

"Once I passed my physical and they gave me the green light and they checked all the details they needed to check, I trusted it," Thomas said Tuesday about taking full-speed reps, per the Associated Press. "I have real strong faith in God, and I know it was a process to get here. And I didn't cheat that process. So, eventually if you don't cheat that process and you stick to the grind, you'll reap the rewards and the benefits.

"I'm just fine-tuning everything -- missed a decent amount of time. So, for me to say, like, 'Yeah I'm 100 (percent).' No. But I'm moving in that direction every day."

Related Links

It's still unclear what a 30-year-old Thomas will look like at full strength.

From his 2016 rookie year to 2019, Thomas reached three Pro Bowls and was twice named an All-Pro thanks to his 470 receptions, 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns. He increased his career high in receptions and yards during each of his first four seasons.

At the height of his powers in 2019, he led the league with 1,725 receiving yards while collecting 149 catches, an NFL single-season record.

But a collection of foot and ankle injuries have rendered him mostly absent since, and Thomas is well aware public opinion of his place in the WR ranks has not gotten fonder.

"It grows every day, I feel like, but that's a good thing about this game," he said regarding the burgeoning chip on his shoulder. "You get to go out there and you get to attack someone."

He'll wage whatever attack he has left in him, be it a return to dominance or simply providing sure hands and veteran savvy, with a mostly unfamiliar cast.

He played just three games with wideout Chris Olave last year, and rising weapon Rashid Shaheed didn't crack the lineup until Thomas had already logged his final snap of 2022. The trio is expected to serve as new quarterback Derek Carr's top receiving options.

Thomas maintaining his health while jelling with Carr and New Orleans' other weapons will be key to reenergizing an offense that finished last year with its worst rank in scoring (22nd) since 2005. Should that happen -- and especially if Thomas comes anything close to his 2019 self -- the NFC South is there for the taking after all four clubs finished last year below .500.

There will be some that don't foresee Thomas returning to individual success or helping the Saints to a division title, but that's of little concern to the former Pro Bowler. In fact, it fuels him.

About having doubters, Thomas said: "I like it."

Related Content

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice with apparent injury; HC Sean McVay has no update on status

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left practice Tuesday with an apparent injury, head coach Sean McVay told local reporters. Kupp appeared to pull up during a route, according to McVay, who did not provide specifics on the injury.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on whether Mac Jones is QB1: 'Everybody is out here competing'

Asked specifically if there was an open competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe for QB1, Bill Belichick said every player on the team is competing.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 40-31: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey return to ranking

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey from Nos. 40-31?

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs holdout: 'We're going to look forward to getting him back and integrated into the group'

With the preseason's first game set to kick off Thursday, running back Josh Jacobs and the Raiders remain in a Las Vegas standoff, with McDaniels seemingly waiting with welcoming arms wide open whenever his bell cow back returns.

news

Broncos HC Sean Payton attempts to find silver lining in losses of Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler at wide receiver

Sean Payton and the Broncos are dealing with the losses of two wide receivers in one day after Tim Patrick was lost for the season and KJ Hamler was waived/injured on Monday.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to take pay cut: 'It was the right thing to do'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on his significant pay cut on Tuesday, telling reporters that "it was the right thing to do" and a win-win situation for all involved.

news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton violated coaches' code with comments

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that he felt Sean Payton violated the coaches' code with his comments on the 2022 Broncos last week.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. aiming to live up to his billing; Method Man visits Jets

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

Arthur Blank expects Falcons to be 'even more competitive,' sees Desmond Ridder as QB of future

Bijan Robinson is going viral with his route running, Desmond Ridder is preparing to take over as the team's starting quarterback, and owner Arthur Blank couldn't be more optimistic about where the Falcons are headed.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Melvin Gordon eager to prove he's 'still got it' with Ravens: 'I'm not ready to give my dream up right now'

Melvin Gordon is out to prove that he still belongs in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year contract in Baltimore ahead of training camp and has a preseason opportunity to show out.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More