Saints TE Juwan Johnson sees Drew Brees resemblance in new QB Derek Carr 

Johnson's rookie season coincided with Brees' last season, as he retired in 2021. However, even with only getting a small taste of what Brees was like, he is already envisioning a similar offense with the addition of Carr's knowledge.

"I feel like with Derek, there's a lot of things that you can do," said Johnson, who has played with six starting quarterbacks since the start of his Saints career. "He's been in an offense where he's had Josh McDaniels and Jon Gruden, so he has a lot of that he can bring over to our offense. Obviously, we have a lot of pieces on our offense which I think he's probably never had before. I feel like that's something he can use a little bit."

In 2022, Johnson established himself with 42 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns. He proved he could be a dependable option for any QB, particularly in the end zone. Not only is Johnson showing improvement, but he is learning from offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., who is going into his 15th season as OC and spent 12 years with coach Sean Payton and 11 with Brees. Johnson sees how the Saints and Carmichael Jr. can use the parallels of the two quarterbacks to his advantage.

"So, a big credit to Pete," Johnson said. "I mean, Pete's been working his tail off this offseason. We got some stuff in there, I'm like, 'Pete, I've never seen this before, but I like it.' So, I'm really excited for Pete going into Year 2. He's been behind Sean for so long. He's learned a lot and he's ready to blow up now."