Around the NFL

Saints TE Juwan Johnson sees Drew Brees resemblance in new QB Derek Carr 

Published: Jun 30, 2023 at 07:37 AM
White_Brenna
Brenna White

Digital Content Producer

There's been a flash from the past for young tight end Juwan Johnson as he prepares for the 2023 season with another new quarterback under center.

After spending some time with Derek Carr during offseason activities, Johnson is seeing a resemblance to his first QB, Drew Brees.

"It honestly felt like we've been working with Derek for quite a while now and so OTAs was really good, really smooth," Johnson told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "He's giving me more of a feel because he's an older guy. He's giving me a lot of Drew. Going into the huddle, commanding the huddle. The guys gravitating to him. These are things I've seen how Drew conducted the huddle. How Drew conducted the offense and things like that, so it gives me similar feels and so I'm really excited about what Derek has and how he's going to move this offense."

Related Links

Johnson's rookie season coincided with Brees' last season, as he retired in 2021. However, even with only getting a small taste of what Brees was like, he is already envisioning a similar offense with the addition of Carr's knowledge.

"I feel like with Derek, there's a lot of things that you can do," said Johnson, who has played with six starting quarterbacks since the start of his Saints career. "He's been in an offense where he's had Josh McDaniels and Jon Gruden, so he has a lot of that he can bring over to our offense. Obviously, we have a lot of pieces on our offense which I think he's probably never had before. I feel like that's something he can use a little bit."

In 2022, Johnson established himself with 42 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns. He proved he could be a dependable option for any QB, particularly in the end zone. Not only is Johnson showing improvement, but he is learning from offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., who is going into his 15th season as OC and spent 12 years with coach Sean Payton and 11 with Brees. Johnson sees how the Saints and Carmichael Jr. can use the parallels of the two quarterbacks to his advantage.

"So, a big credit to Pete," Johnson said. "I mean, Pete's been working his tail off this offseason. We got some stuff in there, I'm like, 'Pete, I've never seen this before, but I like it.' So, I'm really excited for Pete going into Year 2. He's been behind Sean for so long. He's learned a lot and he's ready to blow up now."

With everything seemingly pointing in the right direction, training camp is knocking on the door. Before you know it, it'll be time to see if Carr and the Saints are as prepared as Johnson says.

Related Content

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb doesn't think his production will be 'hindered' by Deshaun Watson

The Browns offense is likely to undergo some changes with Deshaun Watson at quarterback for a full season, but standout running back Nick Chubb isn't worried about his production waning.

news

Chiefs duo of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce bests Warriors Steph Curry, Klay Thompson to win The Match VIII

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes defeated the Golden State Warriors' sharpshooting twosome of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, 3 & 2, in the eighth edition of "The Match" charity golf event, which emanated from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley agree to two-year, $18.75M extension

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Patriots inked linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley to a 2-year extension worth a max of $18.75 million.

news

NFL suspends four players for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL on Thursday announced four players have been suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.

news

J.J. Watt joins CBS Sports as NFL studio analyst

J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will join CBS Sports as a football analyst and will start in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

news

Panthers RB Miles Sanders: 'Almost every running back is underpaid right now'

Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders, who signed the biggest multi-year contract among RBs this offseason, speaks on the current market for his position.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce fine being 'underpaid' in Kansas City: 'I love winning'

Travis Kelce is one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, but his contract doesn't exactly reflect that standing.  Still, the Chiefs TE told Vanity Fair that he loves the situation he's in in Kansas City.

news

Jerry Jeudy: Broncos receivers 'going to be a hard group of guys to stop' if everyone stays healthy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy says the team's receivers are "going to be a hard group of guys to stop" if everyone stays healthy in 2023.

news

Patriots, WR DeVante Parker agree to new three-year deal worth up to $33M

DeVante Parker and the Patriots have agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $33 million with $14 million in guarantees and per-game roster bonuses, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Kevin Byard in 'good place' with Titans after rejecting pay cut

Titans safety Kevin Byard elaborates on his feelings when the club asked the All-Pro to take a pay cut this offseason and where things stand today as 2023 training camp approaches.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More