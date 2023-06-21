Saints DE Cameron Jordan: 'I expect to take Derek Carr' back to Las Vegas for run at Super Bowl LVIII

"Nobody has ever walked into a season (and) been like, 'Ooh, I hope we win 10 games,'" Jordan said on Monday during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio . "No, I'm trying to win each and every game that we play. My expectation is being 21-0, 22-0, whatever it takes to get to a Super Bowl. I want to beat each and every team we line across.

"Every tackle, who I'm never gonna know their names, but like every dud that's out there, we're trying to beat the breaks off of them. I'm trying to get to each and every quarterback. The reality is, we have potential. The mentality is, we want to as a defense take over each and every game. And there's no allowance to be like, 'Hey, I think we could be a 12-5 team.' I think we can win each and every one of these things."