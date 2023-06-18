Cameron Jordan credits father's work ethic as key component to his own iron man-like quality

"When I was growing up, people used to like love coming to our house on a Saturday cause they knew we'd be going to a park somewhere and we'd be running sprints, we'll be running routes, if we're playing basketball we're shooting shots, we were doing some sort of activity or technique work after we did chores," he said. "Now, for friends, they'd love to come over and for me, you'd fear Saturday. Like, I just want to play video games. I had been at school Monday through Friday, track practice, football practice, wrestling, trying to join the swim team -- all these other extra curriculars -- and come Saturday I'm really just trying to chill. And you wake up, sneak some video games, Pops would come down you'd have to clean the living room, do the bathrooms, all this other stuff and then it would be, 'It's time to go to the park.' And it's not a park in Colorado, or Texas or even Louisiana -- it's Arizona. This is like prime 110 degrees by, you know, May. It's march and it's 95 degrees. So we're in the mid-morning, middle of the day and it's 110 degrees outside. Where do you want to be? You don't want to be outside, but here we are."