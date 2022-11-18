Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury

New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss his first career game due to injury this weekend.

The Saints ruled Jordan out for Sunday's tilt versus the Los Angeles Rams due to an eye injury suffered in Week 10's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jordan did not practice all week.

The 33-year-old missed the first game of his career last season after testing positive for COVID-19 in Week 14, ending an ironman streak of 172 games. Sunday will mark Jordan's first absence due to an injury, an incredible run of durability for the motoring defensive end.