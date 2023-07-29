What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Saturday 

3) Jags just as eager as everyone else to embark on 2023 campaign. The 2022 season was a pleasant surprise for Jacksonville fans who had grown far too accustomed to losing. In his first year, Doug Pederson turned the Jaguars into a feisty bunch that strung together enough late-season wins to reach the AFC Divisional Round.

That means higher expectations await Pederson, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and all of the Jaguars in 2023.

"Yeah, obviously the better you play, the more success you have, the more expectations you're going to have," Lawrence told NFL Network's Sara Walsh. "That's the position you want to be in, so that's a good thing, but you also have to work the same way, you have to treat everything the same way as it was when there weren't any expectations, when people didn't expect much of us, when no one expected us to win those games and we wanted to prove everybody wrong. You have to keep that chip on your shoulder and also we just have to keep our circle tight.

"It's about the people in this building, my teammates, the coaches, it's not really about the outside opinions, good or bad. At the end of the day you've got to go play on Sunday, and I think that's the mindset that helped us get here, and to take that next step we've got to keep that, keep it tight."

Lawrence will have a new weapon at his disposal in receiver Calvin Ridley, who is already turning heads with the intensity with which he performs each rep in camp.

"Yeah, all of that is, I can echo that," Lawrence said of Pederson's effusive praise for Ridley. "Obviously, the fans are excited he's here, and we're all excited he's here, and just his work ethic and the way he practices, I mean he's such a special talent for one, but it's cool to see that paired with the way that he works.