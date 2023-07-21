Justin Fields aiming to become first Bears QB to hit 4,000-yard passing mark in 2023

In the storied history of the Chicago Bears football club, zero quarterbacks have thrown for 4,000 yards in a season.
It's a stunning reality in the modern era, during which nine players surpassed that figure in 2022 alone, with Patrick Mahomes leading the way with 5,250 yards.
Justin Fields plans to end that dubious Bears mark. Asked on the All Things Covered podcast if he will be the first Chicago QB to hit the 4,000-yard mark, Fields responded confidently.
"I will. I plan on doing it this year, too," he said. "I plan on doing it this year."
Erik Kramer holds the Bears franchise record with 3,838 passing yards in 1995. Chicago has had 12 seasons of 3,000-plus yards passing, with Jay Cutler doing it five times, Mitchell Trubisky twice, Kramer twice, and Rex Grossman, Billy Wade and Jim Harbaugh once each.
Fields led all QBs in rushing last season but threw for only 2,242 yards in 15 games played, ranking 26th in the NFL. His 149.5 passing yards per game ranked 33rd last season.
After showing flashes of playmaking ability in Year 2, the Bears are counting on Fields becoming a better passer in 2023, particularly after upgrading his weapons with the additions of D.J. Moore and tight end Robert Tonyan. If he hits that 4,000-yard mark, it'd certainly be considered a rousing success in the Windy City.