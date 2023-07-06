Bears rookie WR Tyler Scott has been studying D.J. Moore: 'He's everything advertised and more'

Moore comes to Chicago without a Pro Bowl in five seasons, but he has three 1,000-yard campaigns to his name despite uneven quarterback play in Carolina, plus 364 catches and 21 touchdowns.

Although Scott is still waiting in the wings to start building his NFL resume, he boasts a 4.44 40-yard dash time that helped him amass 1,439 yards and 14 scores on 87 catches during his three-year collegiate career.

He was lauded as a solid value in the fourth round as a serious vertical threat, but he knows he'll begin behind the pecking order of Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool in Chicago's offense. That doesn't mean he's not approaching his rookie season with the goal of forcing his way onto the field anyway.

"I have a pretty heavy room as far as these guys that have been there, done that, you know, have a lot of talent," Scott admitted. "But for me, you know, my mindset has always been, be so good that they have to put you in the game. No matter who's around, you have to be so good that they have to put you out there. So, that's been my mindset.

"As far as the ceiling, I don't really have too much of a ceiling for myself. I just see myself being an impact and having a hand in the stirring pot of a team that's going to compete in the playoffs and, ultimately, for a Super Bowl."

With Scott being a Day 3 pick, the Bears will take any contribution they can get from the speedster -- especially after ranking dead last in passing yards last season.

If he exceeds expectations and becomes too valuable to take off the field, that's just a cherry on one of the tops he'll have blown off a defense.