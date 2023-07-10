Around the NFL

Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) 'ready to roll' for 2023 training camp

Published: Jul 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney saw his 2022 campaign cut short by an ankle injury that required surgery, but he's gearing up for training camp.

After missing offseason workouts, Mooney said from his youth camp that he's on track to participate when the Bears kick off camp on July 26.

"I'm feeling good. I'm ready to roll," he said, via WGN Chicago.

Mooney struggled through 2022, catching 40 passes for 493 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears' No. 1 target before the ankle injury wiped out his season in Week 12. The 25-year-old had screws put in his injured ankle and he spent the offseason rehabbing alongside Bears safety Eddie Jackson.

Related Links

"There's been some ups and downs. It's been a trial," he said. "Some things I've learned -- I've enjoyed the journey of it. I've enjoyed the process. I've learned a lot being able to sit down. You can't really do too much. Rehabbing my ankle, especially with Eddie, being able to talk through some life things -- it's been amazing."

Mooney said he expects to be full-go at camp, but the Bears could bring the wideout along slowly as he returns.

The offseason addition of D.J. Moore slots Mooney into the No. 2 role entering the final year of his rookie contract. With attention paid to Moore, Mooney should see the type of coverages that allowed him to go for a career-high 1,055 yards in his breakout 2021 season.

"Another year in the same offense, under the same regime -- we understand it," he said. "We're not just thinking about, 'Are we doing the right things? Are we not doing the right things?' I just know my year one to year two was a different thing, knowledge-wise. I'm not on a hype train or anything. We're just going to win. We have to win. Nothing else but that."

With Moore, a healthy Mooney, Chase Claypool, and tight ends Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, Justin Fields' weaponry is in a better spot than last season. But everything must coalesce for Chicago to compete in an open NFC North.

"Get ready to win. Tired of losing," Mooney said when asked about his message to fans. "Don't go for any hypeness or anything like that. Just get ready to win."

Related Content

news

Panthers to induct Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into team's Hall of Honor

The Carolina Panthers will honor two franchise legends during the 2023 season. The team announced on Monday that defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad will join the Hall of Honor.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner has 'a lot of things' to work on after standout rookie season

Sauce Gardner enjoyed a hardware-winning rookie campaign, walking into the NFL as a lockdown corner. But even the Defensive Rookie of the Year knows he can improve.

news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud feels OTAs were 'good start,' but still aiming to 'do better' as camp approaches

The Houston Texans haven't anointed No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud the starter yet, but the rookie made strides during offseason workouts that should make that announcement fait accompli during training camp. Stroud said Sunday that he's pleased with the process but not satisfied yet.

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go' for training camp

Speaking to reporters Sunday at a youth camp put on by him and teammate Patrick Surtain II, Denver running back Javonte Williams said the plan is for him to be cleared from his knee injury and ready to go for the beginning of camp, furthering the franchise's offseason-long predictions for the back's return.

news

Ex-Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman says 2021 'probably my last year'

Amid an interview with Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Richard Sherman recalled trying to cover Philly wide receiver DeVonta Smith, hearing a snap and admitting to himself that 2021 was likely his last season.

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs aiming to help fill Tom Brady's leadership void

Tampa Bay offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs has let his play do the talking through three impressive seasons so far, but with Tom Brady's retirement leaving a leadership void, the lineman is ready to step up and speak up.

news

Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill on new teammate Patrick Mahomes: Those highlight throws happen 'every day in practice'

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill says quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes his highlight throws "every day in practice."

news

Can Dak Prescott quarterback Cowboys to playoff success?

Dak Prescott enters a pivotal campaign with perhaps Dallas' most prevailing quandary being whether he can lead the Cowboys to any playoff success. A look inside the numbers provided by NFL Research shows history and the statistics are not in Prescott's favor.

news

Can Eagles return to Super Bowl after losing both coordinators?

After losing both coordinators this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to overcome NFL history in attempting to return to the Super Bowl for a second-straight season.

news

DE Emmanuel Ogbah says 'this is the year' for Dolphins defense: 'We can be as good as we want to be'

With the Miami Dolphins boasting a new defensive coordinator and a bevy of stars on the roster, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah said this weekend that the team believes there are no external limitations on the potential of this year's defense, and that "I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be."

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels 'sense of urgency' entering age-30 season

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are nearing a crossroads ahead of the 2023 season. The longtime Dallas quarterback spoke Saturday about the pressure he feels entering his eighth season in the NFL.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More