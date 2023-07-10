Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) 'ready to roll' for 2023 training camp

Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney saw his 2022 campaign cut short by an ankle injury that required surgery, but he's gearing up for training camp.
After missing offseason workouts, Mooney said from his youth camp that he's on track to participate when the Bears kick off camp on July 26.
"I'm feeling good. I'm ready to roll," he said, via WGN Chicago.
Mooney struggled through 2022, catching 40 passes for 493 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears' No. 1 target before the ankle injury wiped out his season in Week 12. The 25-year-old had screws put in his injured ankle and he spent the offseason rehabbing alongside Bears safety Eddie Jackson.
"There's been some ups and downs. It's been a trial," he said. "Some things I've learned -- I've enjoyed the journey of it. I've enjoyed the process. I've learned a lot being able to sit down. You can't really do too much. Rehabbing my ankle, especially with Eddie, being able to talk through some life things -- it's been amazing."
Mooney said he expects to be full-go at camp, but the Bears could bring the wideout along slowly as he returns.
The offseason addition of D.J. Moore slots Mooney into the No. 2 role entering the final year of his rookie contract. With attention paid to Moore, Mooney should see the type of coverages that allowed him to go for a career-high 1,055 yards in his breakout 2021 season.
"Another year in the same offense, under the same regime -- we understand it," he said. "We're not just thinking about, 'Are we doing the right things? Are we not doing the right things?' I just know my year one to year two was a different thing, knowledge-wise. I'm not on a hype train or anything. We're just going to win. We have to win. Nothing else but that."
With Moore, a healthy Mooney, Chase Claypool, and tight ends Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, Justin Fields' weaponry is in a better spot than last season. But everything must coalesce for Chicago to compete in an open NFC North.
"Get ready to win. Tired of losing," Mooney said when asked about his message to fans. "Don't go for any hypeness or anything like that. Just get ready to win."