Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) 'ready to roll' for 2023 training camp

"There's been some ups and downs. It's been a trial," he said. "Some things I've learned -- I've enjoyed the journey of it. I've enjoyed the process. I've learned a lot being able to sit down. You can't really do too much. Rehabbing my ankle, especially with Eddie, being able to talk through some life things -- it's been amazing."

Mooney said he expects to be full-go at camp, but the Bears could bring the wideout along slowly as he returns.

The offseason addition of D.J. Moore slots Mooney into the No. 2 role entering the final year of his rookie contract. With attention paid to Moore, Mooney should see the type of coverages that allowed him to go for a career-high 1,055 yards in his breakout 2021 season.

"Another year in the same offense, under the same regime -- we understand it," he said. "We're not just thinking about, 'Are we doing the right things? Are we not doing the right things?' I just know my year one to year two was a different thing, knowledge-wise. I'm not on a hype train or anything. We're just going to win. We have to win. Nothing else but that."

With Moore, a healthy Mooney, Chase Claypool, and tight ends Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, Justin Fields' weaponry is in a better spot than last season. But everything must coalesce for Chicago to compete in an open NFC North.