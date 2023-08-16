Around the NFL

Raiders activate first-round edge Tyree Wilson from non-football injury list

Published: Aug 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have started the clock on Tyree Wilson.

Wilson, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been activated from the team's non-football injury list and can start practicing with the team at any point, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed on Wednesday.

"It's progressing the way we thought it would," McDaniels said of the rookie pass rusher. "So now it's time to take the next step here and get him on the field and in his pads. Start working toward the ability to be in team drills and all that stuff."

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound pass rusher has been sidelined for the entire offseason after initially undergoing surgery to repair his foot last November. Wilson suffered the injury against Kansas, missing Texas Tech's final three games and most of the pre-draft process.

Related Links

Wilson, 23, still went seventh overall in the draft, however, following a breakout senior season in which he had seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery last season in 10 games for the Red Raiders.

It's not yet clear whether Wilson will see any preseason action prior to Week 1. The Raiders continue their exhibition season Saturday against the Rams at SoFi Stadium before finishing up with their final preseason game at Dallas on Aug. 26.

The Raiders have Maxx Crosby (12.5 sacks in 2022), but the rest of last year's team combined for only 14.5 sacks. Chandler Jones returns following a disappointing season with 4.5 sacks, but the Raiders hope Wilson can add juice to their pass rush, even as he's been unable to practice until now.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WR Russell Gage believed to have suffered season-ending knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) to undergo surgery, expected to miss at least a month

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to undergo surgery on it Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins staging hold-in while in negotiations for new contract

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins is in negotiations for a new contract amid a hold-in at training camp, and head coach Mike McDaniel isn't concerned with how he's conducting business. 
news

Richie James getting more work with Chiefs' first-team offense after injuries to WRs, preseason flashes

The Kansas City Chiefs signing wide receiver ﻿Richie James﻿ in April flew so far below the radar it registered barely a blip. Steadily, that blip has ballooned with each passing week.
news

Steelers first-round LT Broderick Jones happy to 'sit back' behind Dan Moore Jr.: 'I like to feel things out' 

The Steelers traded up to No. 14 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to snipe offensive tackle Broderick Jones. But the move to secure the Georgia product doesn't mean he's in line to be the Week 1 starter.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on RB Jonathan Taylor situation: 'We need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything'

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to the team this week but remained on the sideline, and general manager Chris Ballard suggested it's the rehab holding back Taylor from participating in practice.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Jets forging new identity

Brendan Walker recaps Episode 2 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets. Gang Green is loaded with star power and playmaking ability on offense, but can the offensive line hold up its end of the bargain? Robert Saleh puts the unit on blast.
news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari on QB Jordan Love: 'His baseline for me is way higher' than usual first-year starter

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has been pumped with what he's seen from Jordan Love so far in camp, and he plans to continue grading the quarterback with higher expectations than for a first-year starter.
news

Chargers DL CJ Okoye on sack in first organized game: 'I have never played football, just magically got a sack'

CJ Okoye arrived to the Los Angeles Chargers as part of the NFL International Pathway program on May 4. Just more than three months later, he played a football game for the first time in his life and came away with a sack of a national champion, Stetson Bennett.
news

Giants DC Wink Martindale expects Kayvon Thibodeaux to be 'at the top of everything'

Like most starters, Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't suit up for New York's loss to the Lions on Friday. He instead met a challenge handed down to him by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.