Jalen Carter impressing Eagles veterans ahead of rookie season: 'He looks like a baby rhino'

Carter has played very little this preseason -- intimating the Eagles don't need to see the 6-foot-3, 300-pound rookie to know his role in 2023. The Georgia product has played just eight snaps in two preseason games. On his very first rep, Carter blasted past the offensive line and nearly got a sack on third down against Baltimore, generating a QB hit.

"I know y'all heard the report about Jalen Carter, man, breaking the sled," Slay said. "I'm talking about, buddy is strong, man. I'm not gonna compare him to who I want to compare him to, but I've been around a lot of great D-tackles. I've been around (Ndamukong) Suh, Haloti Ngata, ﻿Fletcher Cox﻿, ﻿Javon Hargrave﻿. I've been around a great group of guys that play the D-tackle, man, and I'm trying to tell you here, Jalen Carter, this kid is just very, very dominant, man. He's very physical, quicker than what you think and stronger than how he looks."

The praise for the first-round selection isn't coming just from onlookers but from some on the Eagles O-line forced to go up against the rookie during practice.

"He's the guy if you're playing high, he'll get the best of you. He plays very low. He's very strong and he's very quick, lateral quickness. He's made a lot of people look silly in camp so far," Johnson said of Carter. "I've been very impressed with him from Day 1. I think he has tremendous talent, tremendous ability and he plays hard every down. ...

"He's kind of similar to Hargrave. His pass rush ability. I'm trying to think of somebody inside. He's bigger than a Geno Atkins, but pretty twitchy, man. He's 6-foot-3, 320, he's like a bigger Geno, I would say, but, yeah, man, he's impressive. He's impressed me."

To recap, from the mouths of two Eagles Pro Bowl veterans, Carter has been noted alongside the likes of: Ndamukong Suh, Haloti Ngata, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Geno Atkins.