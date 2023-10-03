Patriots OLB Matthew Judon (biceps) scheduled for surgery, expected to miss at least two months

Pelissero added that the team will know more about whether Judon can return this season after surgery.

A two-month timetable would put Judon's return around Week 14 at the earliest. Given the early-season struggles when he was in the lineup, will the Pats survive eight games and still be in contention without one of their top players?

It's a massive loss for New England's defense, which has already been riddled with injuries. A four-time Pro Bowler, Judon leads the Patriots with 4.0 sacks, nine QB hits (no one else has more than three) and five tackles for loss.