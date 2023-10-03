Around the NFL

Patriots OLB Matthew Judon (biceps) scheduled for surgery, expected to miss at least two months

Published: Oct 03, 2023 at 09:25 AM
Kevin Patra

The New England Patriots will be without a vital member of the defense as Bill Belichick's club attempts to dig out of their 1-3 hole to start the 2023 season.

Pass rusher Matthew Judon will have surgery Wednesday to repair a biceps injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys and is expected to be out at least two months, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation.

Pelissero added that the team will know more about whether Judon can return this season after surgery.

A two-month timetable would put Judon's return around Week 14 at the earliest. Given the early-season struggles when he was in the lineup, will the Pats survive eight games and still be in contention without one of their top players?

It's a massive loss for New England's defense, which has already been riddled with injuries. A four-time Pro Bowler, Judon leads the Patriots with 4.0 sacks, nine QB hits (no one else has more than three) and five tackles for loss.

In August, Judon and the Pats agreed on a revised contract, increasing his guaranteed money in 2023.

