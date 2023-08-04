Around the NFL

Patriots OLB Matthew Judon getting adjusted contract, increasing guaranteed money to $14M in 2023

Published: Aug 04, 2023 at 07:16 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Matt Judon has reached an agreement with the Patriots to adjust his current contract and up his fully guaranteed money from $2 million to $14 million for the 2023 season, effectively ending the outside linebacker's hold-in, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per a source.

The base value of Judon's new contract is $15 million, with another $3 million in incentives. No additional years were added to the contract, which expires after the 2024 season.

The news comes after Judon did not participate in team drills during the first week of Patriots training camp, only doing individual work as he held in.

With this pay adjustment, the Patriots have now rewarded a player who has been a key part of their defensive front over the last two seasons, putting his new annual salary more in line with his on-field value.

Judon signed his current four-year deal with New England after coming over from Baltimore in 2021, and since then he has played in 31 games over two years, earning a Pro Bowl nod each of those seasons.

In 2022, Judon finished fourth in the league in total sacks, collecting a career-high 15.5. Add on 28 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and a couple of forced fumbles and it's no wonder he finished top 10 in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

With pay increase in hand, Judon is ready to get back on the field as his team prepares for the start of its 2023 season, starting with a faceoff against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

