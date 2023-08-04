Patriots OLB Matthew Judon getting adjusted contract, increasing guaranteed money to $14M in 2023

Judon signed his current four-year deal with New England after coming over from Baltimore in 2021, and since then he has played in 31 games over two years, earning a Pro Bowl nod each of those seasons.

In 2022, Judon finished fourth in the league in total sacks, collecting a career-high 15.5. Add on 28 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and a couple of forced fumbles and it's no wonder he finished top 10 in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.