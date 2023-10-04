Browns GM Andrew Berry: Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) not viewed as 'long-term injury'

At 2-2 entering their bye week, the Browns know their record could be better. They also are aware that the most important position in the sport needs to be better prepared for unexpected circumstances. Watson's inability to perform wasn't a shocking development. He was limited in practice and threw just one pass in Friday's session.

But for all intents and purposes, it sounded as if he'd have no issue with playing in Week 4. Watson even told one veteran beat writer he believed he'd be fine by Sunday.

Then, when Sunday came, Watson couldn't go, leaving the responsibility to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in what effectively became football's version of a spot start. Thompson-Robinson looked very much like the rookie he is, failing to keep the Browns' offense -- which also is without Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin, two pieces who would have helped Thompson-Robinson -- afloat.

Perhaps most concerning was the apparent lack of change to a game plan that might have suited Thompson-Robinson better than Watson. They're not vastly different quarterbacks, but it's also not the wisest decision to expect a rookie quarterback to drop back and survey the field nearly 40 times in his first start. Thompson-Robinson predictably struggled, tossing three interceptions.

Such a development will undoubtedly elicit questions regarding Watson's toughness. In fact, it even had some in Cleveland referencing former quarterback Baker Mayfield, who played the 2021 season while nursing multiple injuries, to the detriment of his performance and his future with the team.

As Berry explained it, Watson didn't play because of his position, not his toughness.