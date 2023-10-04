Around the NFL

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) not viewed as 'long-term injury'

Published: Oct 04, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Browns haven't exactly produced the most satisfactory explanation for what happened with Deshaun Watson in Week 4 when he missed the Browns' 28-3 loss to the Ravens due to a shoulder injury.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry attempted to provide one on Wednesday.

"We were optimistic that he would play. He was optimistic that he would play," Berry told reporters. "He worked his tail off during the week to rehab and be ready to go. When we got out on Sunday and when we took him through the pregame workout, it became obvious to all of us that he couldn't throw or drive the ball well enough to perform in the game.

"It just wasn't at a level where we felt comfortable that he could ultimately perform the duties of his position."

Related Links

At 2-2 entering their bye week, the Browns know their record could be better. They also are aware that the most important position in the sport needs to be better prepared for unexpected circumstances. Watson's inability to perform wasn't a shocking development. He was limited in practice and threw just one pass in Friday's session.

But for all intents and purposes, it sounded as if he'd have no issue with playing in Week 4. Watson even told one veteran beat writer he believed he'd be fine by Sunday.

Then, when Sunday came, Watson couldn't go, leaving the responsibility to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in what effectively became football's version of a spot start. Thompson-Robinson looked very much like the rookie he is, failing to keep the Browns' offense -- which also is without Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin, two pieces who would have helped Thompson-Robinson -- afloat.

Perhaps most concerning was the apparent lack of change to a game plan that might have suited Thompson-Robinson better than Watson. They're not vastly different quarterbacks, but it's also not the wisest decision to expect a rookie quarterback to drop back and survey the field nearly 40 times in his first start. Thompson-Robinson predictably struggled, tossing three interceptions.

Such a development will undoubtedly elicit questions regarding Watson's toughness. In fact, it even had some in Cleveland referencing former quarterback Baker Mayfield, who played the 2021 season while nursing multiple injuries, to the detriment of his performance and his future with the team.

As Berry explained it, Watson didn't play because of his position, not his toughness.

"If he was a running back or a defensive tackle or something along those lines, it's something that wouldn't have necessarily affected his job requirements and he would've been OK," Berry said on Wednesday. "But this is your quarterback. His job is to throw the ball anywhere from 30 to 35 times a game, and if he can't push it, if he can't drive it, if he can't throw it down the field, which became very evident early in the workout, it became a very easy decision for us not to put him out there."

Would a less-than-100-percent Watson have been better than Thompson-Robinson? The world may never know. Cleveland is hoping it doesn't have to find out anytime soon.

"We don't view it as a long-term injury," Berry said. "I think Kevin mentioned earlier in the week, there's nothing structural. We are optimistic that it'll heal in the short and he'll be ready to go."

Cleveland ranks right up there with the most emotionally volatile NFL cities, and their Week 4 no-show of a performance -- summed up by a still image of Watson, standing on the sideline in street clothes, shielding his eyes with a play card -- will make the Week 5 bye feel agonizingly long. But it is just one game, and the extra week to heal could make all the difference for a quarterback who has only put together one quality game as the Browns' starter in 2023.

Optimism reigns, even at 2-2.

"We're really looking forward to using this bye week to really return to the level of consistency and the standard that Kevin has really set there on that side of the ball since he's been here in 2020," Berry said. "No doubt with having Deshaun for a full season, losing Nick, losing Jack Conklin that it'll look different than we've been accustomed to seeing over the first three years. But we have no doubt that not only we'll be able to meet but exceed the standard that we've seen the first three years that Kevin has been the head coach here."

Related Content

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh: 'No pitch count' anymore for RB Breece Hall

Jets running back ﻿Breece Hall﻿ is ready to fly. After playing under a rep count for four weeks, coach Robert Saleh said any restrictions are off. "There is no pitch count with him anymore," Saleh said.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and 15 and Mahomies Foundation make $1.625 million contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and the 15 and Mahomies Foundation are making a $1.625 million contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
news

Texans guard Kendrick Green (knee) placed on injured reserve, is latest Houston offensive lineman sidelined

Texans guard Kendrick Green was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Green will miss at least four games, though multiple reporters say the offensive lineman is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.
news

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey highlight Players of the Week

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were touchdown machines on Sunday and led the way for the NFL's weekly honor roll on Wednesday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos releasing Randy Gregory; veteran pass rusher signed $70M free-agent contract in 2022

The Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Randy Gregory, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Patriots acquiring CB J.C. Jackson from Chargers with rookie Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) likely out for season

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum and will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season, Rapoport reported.
news

Jaleel McLaughlin bringing 'bull' mentality, could see expanded role in Broncos' backfield

When Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin scored in Sunday's comeback win over the Bears, the undrafted rookie dug his feet in the dirt like a raging bull. McLaughlin said the celebration is symbolic of his mentality.
news

Lions WR Jameson Williams will be 'ready to go' in first game since suspension lifted 

Detroit Lions receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ is back on the practice field this week after his six-game suspension was shortened following the NFL-NFLPA agreement on revised gambling punishments.
news

Patriots OC Bill O'Brien: QB Mac Jones' struggles versus Cowboys were 'uncharacteristic'

Despite Patriots QB Mac Jones playing his worst game of the season in Week 4 versus the Cowboys, New England offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien insisted Tuesday that Sunday's Jones wasn't the real Mac. "Some of the decisions that he made were very uncharacteristic of Mac," O'Brien said.
news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll downplays tablet toss, says he's on same page with Daniel Jones

Addressing the media and myriad questions about his sideline frustrations, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was steadfast Tuesday that he and ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ are on the same page and his technological outburst was not literally aimed at his quarterback. 