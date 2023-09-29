Around the NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Ravens on Sunday

Published: Sep 29, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿'s status for a key divisional game is up in the air entering the weekend.

Watson is questionable to play in Cleveland's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a shoulder injury, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.

Watson's participation in Friday's session was limited to one throw before he walked over to a trainer, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson, which Stefanski later described as "light throwing." Stefanski did not reveal much when asked about Watson's injury after practice, telling reporters the Browns are treating it as a day-to-day situation.

"Do I have to?" Stefanski said when asked if he could provide details on Watson's ailment. "What do they do in hockey? Whatever it says on the injury report, I'll go with that."

Watson suffered the injury on a read-option run in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans, on which Watson gained 10 yards and ran over Titans defensive back ﻿Amani Hooker﻿ with his right shoulder, leading to the discomfort. Stefanski confirmed this was the case Friday.

Rookie ﻿Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿ is in line to start if Watson cannot play Sunday. Watson expressed confidence he'd be able to go by Sunday when speaking with Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot in the locker room following Friday's session.

If the Browns are forced to go to Thompson-Robinson, they'll be presented with an intriguing scenario. The UCLA product showed signs of a bright future during his preseason snaps, energizing a Browns offense that was largely stagnant with backups ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ and ﻿Kellen Mond﻿ in the lineup. Thompson-Robinson brings excellent mobility and improvisational skills, and was largely on target with his passes to Browns backups, building a nice rapport with current practice squad receiver ﻿Austin Watkins Jr.﻿.

Should he end up starting in place of Watson, Cleveland will get a look at a backup with potential in a scenario they likely didn't envision a week ago. The Browns also won't be forced to change much of their offense, as Thompson-Robinson possesses many of the same traits that have elevated Watson to his current standing among starting quarterbacks.

For now, though, all eyes will remain on Watson.

