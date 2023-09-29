Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Ravens on Sunday

Watson suffered the injury on a read-option run in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans, on which Watson gained 10 yards and ran over Titans defensive back ﻿Amani Hooker﻿ with his right shoulder, leading to the discomfort. Stefanski confirmed this was the case Friday.

Rookie ﻿Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿ is in line to start if Watson cannot play Sunday. Watson expressed confidence he'd be able to go by Sunday when speaking with Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot in the locker room following Friday's session.

If the Browns are forced to go to Thompson-Robinson, they'll be presented with an intriguing scenario. The UCLA product showed signs of a bright future during his preseason snaps, energizing a Browns offense that was largely stagnant with backups ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ and ﻿Kellen Mond﻿ in the lineup. Thompson-Robinson brings excellent mobility and improvisational skills, and was largely on target with his passes to Browns backups, building a nice rapport with current practice squad receiver ﻿Austin Watkins Jr.﻿.

Should he end up starting in place of Watson, Cleveland will get a look at a backup with potential in a scenario they likely didn't envision a week ago. The Browns also won't be forced to change much of their offense, as Thompson-Robinson possesses many of the same traits that have elevated Watson to his current standing among starting quarterbacks.