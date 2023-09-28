Browns DC Jim Schwartz aims to 'take the fight' to Lamar Jackson, Ravens in Week 4 

Schwartz is aware that last week means very little to this matchup, one in which Jackson has tended to find success by extending plays, improvising and making the Browns pay with his legs. This isn't the same Browns defense as in past years, though, and Schwartz isn't about to dial back the aggression -- Cleveland ranks ninth in blitz rate at 32 percent -- just because Jackson can make them pay for it.

Increased aggression requires added focus on fundamentals. The Browns cannot afford to get sloppy, a message Schwartz has made sure to deliver to his players regarding Jackson's elusiveness.

"He's one of the best athletes in the NFL and he just happens to play the quarterback position," Schwartz said. "If we saw running backs doing that, we wouldn't bat an eye. We've got to tackle him like he's a running back, tackle him like he's a wide receiver. Just because the ball's in his hand doesn't mean that he's still not a threat to run. … We're gonna try to be physical. If he does run, we're gonna try to play our game and put some hits on him and those kinds of things."