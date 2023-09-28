Jadeveon Clowney not interested in rehashing past as Ravens prepare to face Browns: No 'bad blood'

Clowney is already making a difference for his new team, recording 1.5 sacks through three games with the Ravens. He's just a half-sack away from matching his total from his final season with the Browns, which ended with Clowney voicing his frustration with former defensive coordinator Joe Woods, being sent home from practice and spending Week 18 inactive.

That finale isn't motivating Clowney to perform well in this weekend's meeting with Cleveland. There's more at stake, including a chance to take the lead in the AFC North.

"I don't think I need any extra motivation," Clowney said. "It's a division game. I have a lot of respect for a lot of guys over there, a lot of friends over there, good teammates I played with for two years. I wish them the best, but not against us."

At 2-1, both the Browns and Ravens are off to positive starts that make their Week 4 meeting feel even more significant than usual. And with the franchises' histories forever intertwined by origin and familiarity, there's no love lost.

Clowney has seen both sides of the rivalry. He'll hope to notch a win for his new team Sunday.

"I have a lot of respect for them. If I had any bad blood, I don't think I would have signed to go back there for two years in a row," he said.