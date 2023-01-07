Around the NFL

Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for season finale vs. Steelers

Published: Jan 07, 2023 at 12:42 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Jadeveon Clowney may've already played his final game with Cleveland ahead of Sunday's season finale.

The Browns on Saturday ruled out Clowney (not injury related) for their Week 18 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Saturday's announcement comes after Clowney was sent home by the team on Friday following comments the veteran defensive end made to a local reporter about his usage under defensive coordinator Joe Woods and his immediate future in Cleveland.

"Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back," Clowney said Thursday. "But there's still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen."

Upon confirming Clowney's Friday dismissal, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't reveal whether the defensive end would play in Sunday's season finale but noted, "nothing comes above the team."

The team's final decision was ultimately made on Saturday, ruling Clowney out while elevating linebacker Storey Jackson and defensive end Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Spending the past two seasons in Cleveland, Clowney produced 11 sacks, 23 QB hits, 15 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles in 26 games played for the Browns.

Clowney, 29, is set to be a free agent in March. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal ranked the edge rusher as the No. 50 potential free agent.

