Raiders releasing veteran CB Marcus Peters after 12 games

Peters, who watched the majority of the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs from the sidelines, is being released by the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.
The Athletic first reported the news.
The 30-year old was benched midway through the second quarter following a badly missed tackle and was seen having a brief sideline exchange with interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
After the game, Pierce said it was a "coach's decision" as to why Peters, who played just 20 snaps, did not return, but he did not elaborate.
Monday's decision to part ways with Peters speaks volumes though.
The veteran who's been a Pro Bowler thrice and an All-Pro twice has struggled, in particular with run defense. He'll be on the lookout to potentially join a fifth career club, having previously played with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.
In 12 starts this season for the Raiders, Peters has 43 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception, which he returned for a 75-yard touchdown against the Detroit Lions.