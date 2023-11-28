Bills head coach Sean McDermott: Playoff goals 'still within our reach' despite 6-6 record

The Bills' 6-6 start in 2023 is their worst through the first 12 games of a season since 2018, Josh Allen's rookie campaign (4-8) -- the last time they missed the playoffs.

Buffalo sits three losses behind the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East and behind the likes of Pittsburgh (7-4), Cleveland (7-4), Indianapolis (6-5), Houston (6-5) and Denver (6-5).

Sunday's overtime failure in Philadelphia marked the third loss in four games for McDermott's club, all coming in one-score defeats. It's been a cumulative failure in Buffalo with the offense turning the ball over and a defense that can't get stops down the stretch.

"No one's more frustrated than I am. I can promise you that," McDermott said. "We're working hard at figuring it out. We've played well, I would say, defensively in the majority of our games this year, and we get into these one-score situations down the end of the game and we got to find a way to close it out. And there's a lot of things that go into that in trying to close a game out, right? So those are the things that we're studying moving forward."