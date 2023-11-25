Jets HC Robert Saleh announces QB Tim Boyle will start again in Week 13 vs. Falcons

The Jets won't be making another change at quarterback in Week 13.
Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Saturday morning that Tim Boyle would remain the starter for New York's next game against the Falcons.
"Yes, we're giving Timmy another shot to roll next week," Saleh said, via team transcripts.
In the Jets' Black Friday loss to the Dolphins, Boyle went 27-of-38 passing for 179 yards. He had one touchdown late in the game, but threw two interceptions, including a back-breaking hail-mary pick-six throw at the end of the first half which Dolphins cornerback Jevon Holland ran 99 yards back for a score.
"Obviously, there's things that he could have done better, there's things that he had no control over and I know he battled out there," Saleh said. "We were able to get to certain calls that we were hoping to do. We were able to execute a lot of the different things that we wanted to execute, it just didn't come to full fruition."
It was Boyle's first start for the Jets after he was named the new QB1 following a Week 11 loss to the Bills, in which Gang Green was unable to score more than a single touchdown. Zach Wilson had been the unquestioned starter for the last nine games since Aaron Rodgers went down with his Achilles injury, but was pulled in the third quarter of that game, with Boyle taking over.
And the next day, Saleh announced the official change at quarterback, starting with Friday.
Saleh did not say what the QB depth chart behind Boyle would look like versus Atlanta, but New York had made Trevor Siemian the backup on Friday. Wilson was inactive, though he was available as an emergency third quarterback.
After a rough first outing, New York will stick with Boyle for another week, hoping to see a better final outcome than in Friday's loss.
The Jets will try to end what is now a four-game losing streak when they host the Falcons next Sunday.