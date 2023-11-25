Around the NFL

Jets HC Robert Saleh announces QB Tim Boyle will start again in Week 13 vs. Falcons

Published: Nov 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The Jets won't be making another change at quarterback in Week 13.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Saturday morning that Tim Boyle would remain the starter for New York's next game against the Falcons.

"Yes, we're giving Timmy another shot to roll next week," Saleh said, via team transcripts.

In the Jets' Black Friday loss to the Dolphins, Boyle went 27-of-38 passing for 179 yards. He had one touchdown late in the game, but threw two interceptions, including a back-breaking hail-mary pick-six throw at the end of the first half which Dolphins cornerback Jevon Holland ran 99 yards back for a score.

"Obviously, there's things that he could have done better, there's things that he had no control over and I know he battled out there," Saleh said. "We were able to get to certain calls that we were hoping to do. We were able to execute a lot of the different things that we wanted to execute, it just didn't come to full fruition."

Related Links

It was Boyle's first start for the Jets after he was named the new QB1 following a Week 11 loss to the Bills, in which Gang Green was unable to score more than a single touchdown. Zach Wilson had been the unquestioned starter for the last nine games since Aaron Rodgers went down with his Achilles injury, but was pulled in the third quarter of that game, with Boyle taking over.

And the next day, Saleh announced the official change at quarterback, starting with Friday.

Saleh did not say what the QB depth chart behind Boyle would look like versus Atlanta, but New York had made Trevor Siemian the backup on Friday. Wilson was inactive, though he was available as an emergency third quarterback.

After a rough first outing, New York will stick with Boyle for another week, hoping to see a better final outcome than in Friday's loss.

The Jets will try to end what is now a four-game losing streak when they host the Falcons next Sunday.

Related Content

news

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips suffered torn Achilles in Black Friday win over Jets, will miss rest of season

An MRI confirmed that Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during the team's 34-13 victory over the Jets, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland recounts 99-yard pick-six in win over Jets: 'I could smell it'

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland was the star of the first-ever game on Black Friday with a 99-yard pick-six. "I could smell it, and then once I made that cut, I knew I was there, and then I had to make it happen," Holland said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Dolphins' win over Jets on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins took care of the Tim Boyle-led New York Jets and cruised to an easy win on the NFL's first-ever game on Black Friday. NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down what he learned from the game.
news

Week 12 Friday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

The official inactives for Black Friday: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
news

Jets WR Allen Lazard a healthy scratch vs. Dolphins

Allen Lazard, the Jets' high-priced free agent wide receiver, was a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick declines to announce starting QB for Week 12 game vs. Giants

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Friday declined to announce who will start at quarterback for New England on Sunday against the New York Giants.
news

Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio in wake of blowout loss to Cowboys

The Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources informed of the decision. Washington also fired defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero added.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera 'not worried' about job status after blowout loss to Cowboys 

Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a national audience spurred more questions about the future of Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera, however, isn't spending time fretting about his future.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith denies bruised elbow factored into offensive struggles in loss to 49ers

Geno Smith dismissed his banged-up elbow as the reason the Seattle Seahawks offense struggled in Thursday night's 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. "No, not at all," Smith said via the team's official website. "It was good enough to play, so wasn't thinking about it."