Jets HC Robert Saleh announces QB Tim Boyle will start again in Week 13 vs. Falcons

In the Jets' Black Friday loss to the Dolphins, Boyle went 27-of-38 passing for 179 yards. He had one touchdown late in the game, but threw two interceptions, including a back-breaking hail-mary pick-six throw at the end of the first half which Dolphins cornerback Jevon Holland ran 99 yards back for a score.

"Obviously, there's things that he could have done better, there's things that he had no control over and I know he battled out there," Saleh said. "We were able to get to certain calls that we were hoping to do. We were able to execute a lot of the different things that we wanted to execute, it just didn't come to full fruition."