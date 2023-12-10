49ers' Deebo Samuel scores 19th rushing TD, sets career record for WRs

The wideback has run to history.
The San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel rushed for the 19th touchdown of his career on Sunday a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, establishing a new all-time record for rushing TDs by a wide receiver.
Samuel set the record on a 1-yard score in the third quarter to give the Niners a 21-10 lead. It was Samuel's only carry of the game, but it was part of a stellar overall day as he had two total TDs with seven receptions for 149 yards.
Samuel, who's now run for a touchdown in three straight games, broke a tie with Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, who had 18 career rushing scores.
Of particular note is that in Mitchell's first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he scored 16 of his 18 rushing scores when he was primarily playing running back.
Samuel however has been a revelation for the Niners in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, able to run with speed and power whether it's coming on an end around while lined up wide or in the slot, or taking a handoff from the backfield.
On the season, Samuel has rushed for five touchdowns.
Whether it's after a catch or a handoff, Samuel's running strong and into the record books.