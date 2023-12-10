49ers' Deebo Samuel scores 19th rushing TD, sets career record for WRs

The San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel rushed for the 19th touchdown of his career on Sunday a 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, establishing a new all-time record for rushing TDs by a wide receiver.

Samuel set the record on a 1-yard score in the third quarter to give the Niners a 21-10 lead. It was Samuel's only carry of the game, but it was part of a stellar overall day as he had two total TDs with seven receptions for 149 yards.