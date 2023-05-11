Around the NFL

Jets sign ex-Seahawks DL Al Woods

Published: May 11, 2023 at 03:39 PM
Gang Green is beefing up its defensive front.

The New York Jets have signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Al Woods, the team announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Woods is likely to give the Jets depth on the interior of the D-line but has the versatility and experience to play all over their front.

Woods has had stops all over the NFL map, including with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. He's coming off a three-year second stint with the Seahawks in which he started 30 games over the past two campaigns. Woods can aid mightily in stuffing the run and can also move the pocket a bit.

Woods' addition shines a light on what could be one of the deeper and more impressive defensive lines in the league. The Jets project to have Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson II and first-round pick Will McDonald IV on the edges with all-world DT Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Woods and his former 'Hawks teammate Quinton Jefferson at the tackle spots.

In the shiny new Aaron Rodgers era, the Jets aren't just adding to the offense in Gotham.

