Around the NFL

Jets planning to release WR Denzel Mims if no trade materializes

Published: Jul 19, 2023 at 12:27 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Denzel Mims' tenure in New York is coming to an unceremonious end.

The Jets are planning to release the wide receiver if the team cannot find a trade partner first, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday, per a source.

Brian Costello of the New York Post first reported the news.

Garafolo added that teams have been in touch with the Jets about Mims, so a trade instead of a release is indeed a possibility.

Related Links

Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, struggled to find his footing with the Jets due to a combination of nagging injuries and a competitive WR room. Appearing in 30 games over the past three seasons, Mims produced 42 receptions for 676 yards and zero touchdowns.

Around this time last year Mims requested a trade from the Jets, with his agent stating the team wasn't giving his client a legitimate opportunity to establish himself in the offense. The request came months after the Jets selected first-round WR Garrett Wilson, who ended up becoming the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Mims shined in the preseason finale of last season immediately following his trade request but failed to make a big impact when the games counted. He had 11 receptions for 186 yards in 2022.

A change of scenery is now in order for the 25-year-old Mims, who will look to rejuvenate his career with a restart.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Veteran RB Leonard Fournette working out for Patriots

Leonard Fournette has his first official tryout with training camp season on the horizon. The New England Patriots are working out the free-agent running back today, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Seahawks unveil 1990s-inspired throwback uniforms

The Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday unveiled the 1990s-inspired throwback uniforms the franchise hasn't worn in over two decades.

news

Browns waive defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey

The Browns released defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday morning. The move came just hours after reports emerged that Winfrey was under investigation in Cleveland for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun.

news

Alex Highsmith, Steelers agree to terms on four-year, $68 million extension

Alex Highsmith and the Steelers agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million extension, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Highsmith, 25, was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

news

QB Tua Tagovailoa labels Dolphins as 'legit contenders' in AFC: 'There's no doubt'

The AFC East -- and AFC at large -- appears to be a murderers' row of Super Bowl-ready challengers heading into the 2023 season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes his Dolphins should be counted among them.

news

Cowboys OG Zack Martin named to 'Madden NFL 24' 99 Club for first time

Dallas Cowboys OG Zack Martin was announced as a member of Madden NFL 24's "99 Club" on Wednesday, marking his first time appearance in the prestigious group.

news

Adrian Phillips: Growing without Devin McCourty is 'ultimate test' for Patriots' secondary

There's much ado in New England about reviving the offense, but the Patriots defense will also be facing a challenge it hasn't seen since 2009 -- rising to the occasion without Devin McCourty gracing the roster.

news

Ravens LB David Ojabo has goal for Baltimore's defense in 2023: 'Go put on a show'

After appearing in two regular-season games in 2022, Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo says the team can't get caught up in the noise heading into the 2023 campaign.

news

Giants place LB Jarrad Davis (knee) on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season

The New York Giants placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury, ending his 2023 season.

news

Patrick Mahomes 'in a good spot' with ankle as QB, Super Bowl champion Chiefs report to training camp

Patrick Mahomes has already achieved more than most quarterbacks can dream up in just six seasons in the NFL. But even after his latest Super Bowl win, the Chiefs' star QB isn't showing any signs of contentment.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More