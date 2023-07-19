Jets planning to release WR Denzel Mims if no trade materializes

Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, struggled to find his footing with the Jets due to a combination of nagging injuries and a competitive WR room. Appearing in 30 games over the past three seasons, Mims produced 42 receptions for 676 yards and zero touchdowns.

Around this time last year Mims requested a trade from the Jets, with his agent stating the team wasn't giving his client a legitimate opportunity to establish himself in the offense. The request came months after the Jets selected first-round WR Garrett Wilson, who ended up becoming the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Mims shined in the preseason finale of last season immediately following his trade request but failed to make a big impact when the games counted. He had 11 receptions for 186 yards in 2022.