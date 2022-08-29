Jets WR Denzel Mims shines in preseason finale after trade request: 'I'm hungry'

After making a trade request last week, New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims went out and scored the first touchdown of his career -- preseason or regular season -- against the New York Giants.

Mims caught seven of eight targets for 102 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown in Gang Green's win.

"I'm hungry,'' he said, via the New York Post. "I just wanted to go out there and show everyone what I can do.''

While a preseason performance against Giants backups isn't going to convince a team to fork over anything of value for the disgruntled receiver, it's better than if Mims had laid an ugly egg against players who are likely to be cut in the next two days.

Mims' agent requested a trade on his client's behalf last week, noting that it wasn't working out with the former second-round pick in New York. But coach Robert Saleh insisted the fence could be mended between the parties.

After the game, Saleh noted Mims is "one of our best six receivers, and he's going to be here as far as I'm concerned." Unfortunately, the six-WR set isn't in the Jets' playbook.

Mims is buried behind Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios and first-round rookie Garrett Wilson with little opportunity to leapfrog into a glut of playing time barring substantial injuries.

Asked Sunday if he wanted to remain with the Jets, Mims responded: "I love the Jets, I love being here. I don't have no problem with the Jets.''

Pressed about his relationship with Saleh, Mims reportedly paused before adding: "That's my coach. I got nothing but respect for him.''