NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 27

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- S Budda Baker is getting $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this year, including a $300,000 signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source. Baker will also receive a raise for next season, per Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- DE Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2025 season, the team announced.
INJURIES
- WR Amari Cooper is still not practicing after sustaining a minor tweak on the first day of training camp but he's "getting closer" to returning, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
- OLB Matt Adams is in a walking boot and will be out for weeks with a calf injury, per Stefanski.
INJURIES
- RB Javonte Williams (knee) told reporters he's been cleared for contact, though it will be up to his coaches whether he plays in the preseason.
- RT Mike McGlinchey was not at practice Thursday, as he dealt with a personal matter.
SIGNINGS
- WR Milton Wright
INJURIES
- CB Jalen Ramsey was carted off the practice field Thursday with an apparent knee injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
INJURIES
- OT Trevor Penning is day to day with a foot injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday.
INJURIES
- DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches won't practice today due to soreness, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday.
VISITS
- RB Dalvin Cook is flying to New York today for a visit with the Jets this weekend, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources.
INJURIES
- WR Garrett Wilson hurt his ankle in practice but all indications are that he’ll be OK, Robert Saleh told reporters Thursday.
- TE C.J. Uzomah (leg) returned to practice Thursday after starting camp on the PUP list, the team announced.
INJURIES
- P Mitch Wishnowsky (back) passed his physical and has been activated from the non-football injury list.
INJURIES
- C Ryan Jensen's absence from practice Thursday was expected as he continues to recover from last year's serious knee injury but the team his confident in his return, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "(We) have a good program for him," Bowles said.
INJURIES
- DE Chase Young (knee) was seen practicing Thursday without a knee brace. "Just know that I feel good, I'm running around and I'm feeling explosive again," Young told reporters, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports.
- DT Daron Payne (toe) is still not attending practice but head coach Ron Rivera said the issue is minor, per team reporter Zach Selby.