NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 27

Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

  • DE Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2025 season, the team announced.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • WR Amari Cooper is still not practicing after sustaining a minor tweak on the first day of training camp but he's "getting closer" to returning, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
  • OLB Matt Adams is in a walking boot and will be out for weeks with a calf injury, per Stefanski.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

INJURIES

  • RB Javonte Williams (knee) told reporters he's been cleared for contact, though it will be up to his coaches whether he plays in the preseason.
  • RT Mike McGlinchey was not at practice Thursday, as he dealt with a personal matter.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS

  • WR Milton Wright
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • CB Jalen Ramsey was carted off the practice field Thursday with an apparent knee injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

INJURIES

  • OT Trevor Penning is day to day with a foot injury, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Thursday. 
New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches won't practice today due to soreness, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday.
New York Jets
New York Jets

VISITS

  • RB Dalvin Cook is flying to New York today for a visit with the Jets this weekend, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources.


INJURIES

  • WR Garrett Wilson hurt his ankle in practice but all indications are that he’ll be OK, Robert Saleh told reporters Thursday.
  • TE C.J. Uzomah (leg) returned to practice Thursday after starting camp on the PUP list, the team announced. 
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

INJURIES

  • P Mitch Wishnowsky (back) passed his physical and has been activated from the non-football injury list.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • C Ryan Jensen's absence from practice Thursday was expected as he continues to recover from last year's serious knee injury but the team his confident in his return, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters. "(We) have a good program for him," Bowles said.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

