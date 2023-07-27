Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey leaves practice early with apparent injury

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted back to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury during Thursday's practice, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
The injury appeared to occur near the end of the practice session when Ramsey forced an incomplete pass and grabbed his knee after the play, Wolfe reported. Though Ramsey initially tried to stay on the field, he eventually exited to be looked at by trainers and later was carted off.
Ramsey, who was traded from the Rams to the Dolphins in March, was expected to be a key offseason acquisition for Miami to create a bolstered secondary alongside CB Xavien Howard and safety Jevon Holland.
Ramsey earned his sixth Pro Bowl nod in seven seasons last season and continued to rank among the best at his position. He had a career-high 88 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Now Miami will have to wait and see how serious Ramsey's injury ends up being, and whether it puts his availability for Week 1 in jeopardy.