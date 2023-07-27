Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) to undergo surgery, expected to miss at least 6-8 weeks

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks due to a meniscus injury that will require surgery on his left knee, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Ramsey was injured in Miami's practice earlier in the day.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's likely Ramsey will require a full meniscus repair, which would put his return date all the way back to December. Ultimately, doctors will determine how severe the injury is, and therefore what course of action they must take to fix it. If the ligament can just be trimmed, Ramsey could be back as soon as six weeks, setting him up to return just around the Dolphins' season opener versus the Chargers on Sept. 10. But if they must remove the meniscus, that would increase the cornerback's recovery timeline, per Pelissero and Garafolo.