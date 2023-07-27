Around the NFL

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) to undergo surgery, expected to miss at least 6-8 weeks

Published: Jul 27, 2023
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks due to a meniscus injury that will require surgery on his left knee, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. Ramsey was injured in Miami's practice earlier in the day.

Ramsey is scheduled for surgery on Friday, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's likely Ramsey will require a full meniscus repair, which would put his return date all the way back to December. Ultimately, doctors will determine how severe the injury is, and therefore what course of action they must take to fix it. If the ligament can just be trimmed, Ramsey could be back as soon as six weeks, setting him up to return just around the Dolphins' season opener versus the Chargers on Sept. 10. But if they must remove the meniscus, that would increase the cornerback's recovery timeline, per Pelissero and Garafolo.

Ramsey released a statement on social media, writing that he'd "be back on that field stronger than ever... in due time" and that "I know my brothers gone hold it down until I'm back tho!"

However, Ramsey followed soon after with another tweet that appeared to lean to a longer recovery time.

The injury appeared to occur near the end of practice when Ramsey forced an incomplete pass and grabbed his knee after the play, Wolfe reported Thursday morning. Though Ramsey initially tried to stay on the field, he eventually exited to be looked at by trainers and later was carted off.

This will mark Ramsey's second meniscus surgery, having previously undergone a procedure on his right knee in 2016 as a rookie. In that instance, Ramsey was able to return around six weeks post-op, and will be hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

If Ramsey were to miss time in the regular season, the Dolphins would be playing without one of their most significant offseason additions, having traded with the Rams to acquire him in March. The six-time Pro Bowler was expected to become half of a dynamic duo alongside CB Xavien Howard, with the aim of bolstering a secondary that also includes Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.

In line to see time opposite Howard as Ramsey recovers are CB Kader Kohou, who started 13 games in his rookie season, and 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith out of South Carolina, with three preseason games available for both to work with the starters.

Now Miami will have to wait and see how much time Ramsey ends up missing before he returns to the field.

