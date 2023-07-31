Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux aiming to 'be great' in 2023: 'Last year's film kind of disgusts me'

Rather than having satisfaction or complacency about proving he belonged last season, Thibodeaux's sour impression of his rookie self should foster motivation to improve. It also makes some sense when compared to his contemporaries.

While Thibodeaux made an impact for a Giants team that surprised with a playoff run, the shelf between him and the top-two Defensive Rookie of the Year vote-getters was steep.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in Year 1, and Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson collected three interceptions to go with his 9.5 sacks.

Thibodeaux will look to catch up to his fellow top-five draftees in Year 2 as Big Blue similarly looks to gain ground on the Cowboys and Eagles in the NFC East.

New York reached the postseason last year and scored an upset over the Vikings to reach the Divisional Round for the first time since 2011, but it still finished third in the division.

Whether his contributions this season involve improving on his individual numbers or simply making himself felt on the field, the Giants' promising young LB only cares that the end result is helping his squad continue its ascent.