Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Thursday night loss to Lions: 'They whipped us. They manhandled us'

Mad Matt took issue with questions about how the club has gotten off to such poor starts, getting down three scores each of the last two weeks.

"I mean, you saw it. We got our ass kicked. If I knew, it wouldn't have happened," he said, clearly perturbed. "It wasn't good enough. They whipped us. They manhandled us. Again, if I knew the answer to that, it wouldn't have happened."

After a first-drive interception by Rudy Ford, the spiral came quickly for Green Bay. The offense went three-and-FG following the pick, the first of five drives to start the contest without a first down. On their first five possessions, the Packers generated -1 net yards. The defense allowed Detroit to score on four consecutive drives to blow the lead open.

Jordan Love threw two interceptions -- one early, one late -- and didn't find any semblance of success until Green Bay was down three scores.

"It's hard to throw on your back. We have to protect him better," LaFleur said of his QB, who was sacked five times and pressured a bunch more despite the Lions not blitzing.

LaFleur called the offensive ineptitude early "humbling," but was encouraged by the effort from his club in the second half. The Packers were able to inch their way back into the game with two scoring drives in the second half, but a Quay Walker penalty midway through the fourth quarter helped the Lions extend their lead to three scores and essentially put the game away.

The Green Bay D played better in spurts but gave up 401 total yards, including 211 rushing -- the second time this season it has given up 211 rushing yards (Atlanta, Week 2).

"We're going to have to do something different because it's insane to do the same things over and over again and expect a different result," LaFleur said of his run defense.

With the home loss, the Packers slipped to 2-2 on the season, surrendering the NFC North lead to Detroit.