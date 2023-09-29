Lions RB David Montgomery scores three TDs in first win over Green Bay: 'I could tell my son that I beat the Packers'

He scored on runs of 3, 2 and 1 yard in the first, second and fourth quarters, respectively. All told, he had 121 yards on the aforementioned 32 carries for an average of 3.8 yards per carry. The latter is hardly a celebratory statistic, but he was able to ground and pound the Packers, helping to propel Detroit to a 27-0 run in the first half before quelling any comeback hopes with a score with six minutes to go. According to Next Gen Stats, Montgomery battered and bruised the Packers with 113 yards after contact -- the most in a single game in his career.

"He does get better throughout the game," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. "He gets better the more he gets hit. The more that he's able to see the holes and see what's going on -- and yeah, he did get better. I think there was two types of runs like where the lane was wide open, and he was running right through them doing his thing. Then, there was runs where there wasn't much there and he kind of made something out of nothing. That's when you know your guy is in the zone a little bit. You try to keep feeding him and he did his thing tonight."