Around the NFL

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) placed on injured reserve; timeline for return unclear

Published: Sep 28, 2023 at 04:23 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Green Bay Packers are going to be without ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ for a while.

The Packers placed the two-time All-Pro left tackle on injured reserve on Thursday. That means Bakhtiari will miss a minimum of four games, starting with tonight's game against the Detroit Lions, keeping him out of the lineup until at least Green Bay's Week 9 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, given the complexity of Bakhtiati's knee injury, it could keep him out longer, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, and it's not clear when or if Bakhtiari might return this season.

Related Links

Baktiari started the Packers' season opener against the Bears and played nearly the entire contest but has missed the past two games and now will miss several more. Prior to Week 4, Bakhtiari has missed 28 of a possible 53 regular-season games dating back to the 2020 season when he tore his ACL on New Year's Eve. He missed all but one game in the 2021 regular season and didn't suit up in Green Bay's playoff loss that season.

A 2013 fourth-round pick out of Colorado, Bakhtiari -- who turns 32 years old on Saturday -- has played 131 regular-season contests for the Packers, plus nine most in the postseason. His current contract runs out following the 2024 season, when he carries a salary-cap hit of more than $40 million, according to Over The Cap.

Rasheed Walker has taken Bakhtiari's place at left tackle the past two games. Yosh Nijman has also taken snaps as a third tackle this season.

In corresponding roster moves, the Packers also signed linebacker Kristian Welch to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's game.

Related Content

news

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph shoulders blame for allowing 70 points to Dolphins

As a 70-20 loss to the Dolphins still lingers, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, "when those things happen, it's me first."
news

Week 4 Thursday inactives: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on trade chatter: 'Tired of people saying that we're looking into next season'

Justin Jefferson isn't ready to pack it in just because the Minnesota Vikings have started the season 0-3.

The All-Pro wide receiver spoke with reporters on Thursday about the team's winless start and online trade speculation.
news

Browns DC Jim Schwartz aims to 'take the fight' to Lamar Jackson, Ravens in Week 4 

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is well aware of Lamar Jackson's rare abilities and is planning to prevent the Ravens QB from carrying Baltimore to victory by sticking to his approach.
news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle clears concussion protocol ahead of game vs. Bills

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in line to return for the Dolphins' Week 4 game against the Bills after clearing concussion protocol Thursday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons highlight September Players of the Month

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Cowboys DE Micah Parsons led the way for the September Players of the Month, which were released Thursday.
news

Jadeveon Clowney not interested in rehashing past as Ravens prepare to face Browns: No 'bad blood'

Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney returns to the place he called home in 2021 and 2022 this weekend, when Baltimore travels to Cleveland to face the Browns. And he's not interesting in reliving the past.
news

Bills defense ready for challenge Dolphins' prolific offense presents

Sunday's Dolphins-Bills clash is one of the highlights of Week 4. Buffalo has indicated this week that it's ready for the challenge the prolific Miami offense will present this weekend in Western New York.
news

Ezekiel Elliott ready to return to Dallas with Patriots: 'It's definitely going to be weird'

Former Cowboys first-round pick and current Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked Wednesday about the importance of returning to the place he once knew as his NFL home.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints' Derek Carr confident in backup QB Jameis Winston: He's 'a starter in this league'

If Derek Carr is unable to play this Sunday against the Buccaneers then it will be the Jameis Winston show for the Saints. Carr expressed his confidence in Winston when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.