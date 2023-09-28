Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) placed on injured reserve; timeline for return unclear

The Packers placed the two-time All-Pro left tackle on injured reserve on Thursday. That means Bakhtiari will miss a minimum of four games, starting with tonight's game against the Detroit Lions, keeping him out of the lineup until at least Green Bay's Week 9 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.
However, given the complexity of Bakhtiati's knee injury, it could keep him out longer, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, and it's not clear when or if Bakhtiari might return this season.
Baktiari started the Packers' season opener against the Bears and played nearly the entire contest but has missed the past two games and now will miss several more. Prior to Week 4, Bakhtiari has missed 28 of a possible 53 regular-season games dating back to the 2020 season when he tore his ACL on New Year's Eve. He missed all but one game in the 2021 regular season and didn't suit up in Green Bay's playoff loss that season.
A 2013 fourth-round pick out of Colorado, Bakhtiari -- who turns 32 years old on Saturday -- has played 131 regular-season contests for the Packers, plus nine most in the postseason. His current contract runs out following the 2024 season, when he carries a salary-cap hit of more than $40 million, according to Over The Cap.
Rasheed Walker has taken Bakhtiari's place at left tackle the past two games. Yosh Nijman has also taken snaps as a third tackle this season.
In corresponding roster moves, the Packers also signed linebacker Kristian Welch to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's game.