Head coach Matt Eberflus after Bears blow 21-point lead: 'When you're 0-4, no one's done the job well enough'

Fields supported his teammate when asked if he wanted Claypool to be a member of the Bears, but underscored the wideout, who was acquired last season in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick, has an issue keeping his sentiments in check.

"Do I want him on this team? Of course," Fields said. "Chase is a weapon, he's passionate, and he just has to work on his display of his emotions. And me and him have had multiple conversations of that, but as far as do I want him on the team, that's an easy answer, yes of course."

Any dramatics or distractions surrounding Claypool were hardly the biggest Bears problems on Sunday, though.

After a Fields fumble was returned for a touchdown to make it a 28-28 tie ballgame, the Bears drove down to the Denver 18-yard line. With a chance at a 35-yard go-ahead field goal, the Bears went for it on fourth-and-1 and were stuffed. It was a baffling call to many.

"Because of the way we were running it," said Eberflus of going for it with a Khalil Herbert run that was stopped for no gain. "And it was a half a yard. I felt very confident about getting that right there. Every situation is different. You've got to look at the game in its entirety, and I think that the way we were running the football and the confidence we had on offense in that moment, I would say that, we're going to do that right there."

The Broncos, who just a week earlier had lost 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins, did go for a field goal on their ensuing drive and Wil Lutz converted from 51 yards.

Still, Chicago had another chance to remedy its ills or at least force overtime.

Fields drove the Bears to the Chicago 47 before throwing an interception that was intended for Cole Kmet. Moments later after the final seconds ticked off, Fields was seen dejected on the bench.

"I gotta be better in that situation, and yeah, we've just got to finish," he said.