Justin Fields on borrowed time as Bears' QB? Plus, Eric Bieniemy's impact and a fascinating innovation

If the third-year pro is going to turn things around, he has to play with more confidence, urgency and efficiency. Fields has showcased electric playmaking skills, but he has been maddeningly inconsistent as a passer since entering the league. Over 29 NFL games, including 27 starts, he has posted a 59.4 percent completion rate and 78.8 passer rating. Those poor numbers are compounded by his 24 interceptions, 31 fumbles (only eight lost, which is quite fortunate) and 101 sacks taken (including an NFL-high 55 last season).

Though Fields' supporters will point to a leaky offensive line and underwhelming weaponry during most of his Bears tenure, it is hard to ignore the repeated miscues and mistakes from the young quarterback. He has to take better care of the ball and either find a way to string together completions or utilize his superior athleticism to keep the offense on schedule. We have seen athletic quarterbacks with accuracy woes flourish in this league. (Michael Vick and Cam Newton immediately spring to mind, while Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts have experienced ups and downs with ball placement, as well.) But this season, Fields has failed to provide precision with his arm (60.6 percent completion rate, 70.7 passer rating) or potency with his legs (13 rushes for 62 yards and one touchdown). Consequently, Chicago's offense is always off schedule.

Sure, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy could call more designed runs and read-option plays to tap into Fields' athleticism, but truly great players make plays regardless of their circumstances. That is why I had trouble with his headline-grabbing comments from earlier this week, when he talked about feeling "robotic" while essentially throwing his coaches under the bus.

"My goal this week is to say, 'eff it,' and go out there and play football like I know how to play football," Fields said on Wednesday. "That includes thinking less and just going out there and playing off of instincts, rather than say so much info in my head and data in my head, and clearly just going out there and playing football. … That's when I play my best is when I'm out there playing free and being myself. So I'm going to say kind of bump all the what I should, this and that, pocket stuff. I'm going to go out there and be me."