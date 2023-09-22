Ranking NFL's nine winless teams: Who has the most hope to turn this season around before it's too late?

Reason for hope: They've been here before.





Remember last year, when things were crumbling after an 0-2 start that included a loss to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys? We're back at it again after two division losses to open up the 2023 campaign.





Slow starts have become old hat for Zac Taylor's teams. In five seasons with Taylor in charge, the Bengals have started 0-2 four times. The only time they avoided such a start was in 2021, when they squeaked out an overtime win against Minnesota.





Last year, the Bengals yo-yoed their way through the start of the schedule before getting hot in mid-November and ultimately reaching the AFC title game. A similar streak could be had in 2023.





Through two weeks, Cincinnati is off to a wobbly start on offense, partially due to Joe Burrow's calf injury. The offense has lacked explosive plays and took about six quarters to look anything like what we're used to seeing.





Losing two division tilts makes life difficult, but hey, they lost their first three in-division games last year and still won the title. The Bengals boast horses to ride back into contention. They need Burrow to get healthy (even if it means missing a game to get there) and the explosives to return. Cincy must also see Lou Anarumo's defense congeal after breaking in new pieces on the back end. Of all the 0-2 teams I'd trust to round back into form, the Bengals undoubtedly top the list.