Bears coach Matt Eberflus announces WR Chase Claypool will remain away from team this week

Claypool's absence came after he made comments to the media last week wondering if he's being put in the best position to succeed by the Bears coaching staff. The Bears WR has recorded four receptions (14 targets) for 51 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

"When you're evaluating players in meetings, in practice, in walkthroughs, all those things, it's important that you evaluate the entire body of work, right?" Eberflus said. "And we just feel that right now Chase is gonna be out of the building is best for our football team."

Chicago blew a 21-point lead against the Broncos on Sunday, which momentarily put the Claypool situation on the backburner until Monday morning. Eberflus deflected any questions surrounding Claypool's availability after Week 5, mentioning Poles "does all the trades and transactions and we'll decide that as we go forward." Poles acquired Claypool from the Steelers in a midseason trade last year in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick (No. 32 overall).

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Claypool's future with Chicago is very much in limbo, which adds to a tumultuous 2023 season so far for the winless Bears.

Cole Kmet feels the situation is prompted by the results of a Bears team that hasn't won a game since Oct. 24, 2022.

"I go back to the losing. I think losing can be hard for guys to deal with," the Bears tight end said Monday, via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "It's been hard for me to manage but you've got to find ways to get back to work, clear your mind, every day. It's hard -- look, I haven't won a game in almost a year now and trust me I take it home with me and it hurts, man. It hurts. It's hard to deal with it, but we've all gotta be adults about it and be able to move on and be able to trust the process set.