Bears coach Matt Eberflus announces WR Chase Claypool will remain away from team this week

Published: Oct 02, 2023 at 03:04 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool's absence from the team will continue in Week 5.

Matt Eberflus on Monday announced Claypool will remain away from the team this week as they prepare to face Washington on Thursday night. The Bears head coach also offered some clarity behind his decision to have Claypool inactive for this past Sunday's game.

"To correct the record for Chase Claypool, we did tell him not to be here for the weekend, including the game. We told him he'd be inactive on Saturday," Eberflus told reporters. "This morning, we informed him that he's not gonna be here this week for the game, as well. And we just feel like that's best for the team at this time. Again, (general manager) Ryan (Poles) and I have informed him of that, and that's where it is. So we feel like that's best for the team right now."

Claypool's absence came after he made comments to the media last week wondering if he's being put in the best position to succeed by the Bears coaching staff. The Bears WR has recorded four receptions (14 targets) for 51 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

"When you're evaluating players in meetings, in practice, in walkthroughs, all those things, it's important that you evaluate the entire body of work, right?" Eberflus said. "And we just feel that right now Chase is gonna be out of the building is best for our football team."

Chicago blew a 21-point lead against the Broncos on Sunday, which momentarily put the Claypool situation on the backburner until Monday morning. Eberflus deflected any questions surrounding Claypool's availability after Week 5, mentioning Poles "does all the trades and transactions and we'll decide that as we go forward." Poles acquired Claypool from the Steelers in a midseason trade last year in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick (No. 32 overall).

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Claypool's future with Chicago is very much in limbo, which adds to a tumultuous 2023 season so far for the winless Bears.

Cole Kmet feels the situation is prompted by the results of a Bears team that hasn't won a game since Oct. 24, 2022.

"I go back to the losing. I think losing can be hard for guys to deal with," the Bears tight end said Monday, via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "It's been hard for me to manage but you've got to find ways to get back to work, clear your mind, every day. It's hard -- look, I haven't won a game in almost a year now and trust me I take it home with me and it hurts, man. It hurts. It's hard to deal with it, but we've all gotta be adults about it and be able to move on and be able to trust the process set.

"That can be hard to do sometimes when things aren't going your way and maybe you're not getting the targets you want, and you're not winning, all those things kinda add up and you get frustrated, but you have to be a man about it, be an adult about it and be able to reset your mind each and every week and just look to improve yourself individually, each and every day."

Related Content

news

Colts announce RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday 

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith sticking with Desmond Ridder at QB despite struggles

A change isn't coming at quarterback in Atlanta, at least not yet. Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday he is sticking with second-year quarterback ﻿Desmond Ridder﻿ as his starter, despite Ridder's difficulties.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered fractured finger on left hand, not expected to miss time

Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his non-throwing hand and a gruesome fingernail injury during Sunday's victory over the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Saints' Derek Carr: Shoulder injury 'no excuse for us playing the way we did' in blowout loss to Bucs

Derek Carr﻿ suited up Sunday for the Saints despite suffering an AC joint injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 3 that kept the quarterback out of practice early last week. It showed in a 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on breaking home losing streak: 'Not winning since 2021...that is not flying for anybody in this building'

The Houston Texans entered Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers having not won a home contest in 644 days. But all that changed on Sunday with QB C.J. Stroud continuing his great rookie season.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for rest of 2023 season with torn Achilles

The Bills scored a win on Sunday against the Dolphins but endured a massive loss in the process. Cornerback Tre'Davious White suffered a torn Achilles, coach Sean McDermott confirmed to reporters on Monday.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith shoulders blame for not 'jump-starting the offense early' in loss to Jaguars

With high-end talent on the field, you'd think the Falcons would boast a dynamic, explosive offense. So far, in 2023, that's simply not been the case.
news

Cowboys' DaRon Bland after two-INT game in win over Patriots: 'Teams will try and test me' 

With Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs out for the season, DaRon Bland filled those superstar shoes by intercepting Mac Jones twice. "I feel like that every week, I feel like the teams will try and test me," Bland said. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams thinks RB Christian McCaffrey could win NFL MVP: 'This might be the year'

San Francisco 49er Trent Williams thinks teammate Christian McCaffrey has a chance to end up winning NFL MVP. "This might be the year. I can see it," Williams said. 
news

Robert Saleh lauds Zach Wilson after Jets' loss: 'If he plays like that, we're gonna win a lot of football games'

Zach Wilson turned in perhaps the most impressive performance of his young career. Unfortunately, his New York Jets still fell to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, and a Wilson fumble in the fourth quarter loomed large in the loss. 