Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) inactive Monday night against Seahawks

Saquon Barkley will be sidelined for second straight week.

Barkley is officially inactive for the New York Giants' Monday night clash with the visiting Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle sprain.

The Giants' star running back was limited throughout the week at practice, but drew a doubtful designation coming into the game.

Barkley was dinged up during a Week 2 comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals. Missing Monday night guarantees Barkley will have missed multiple games in four of his six seasons.

The 26-year-old two-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 114 yards on 29 carries and caught nine passes for 41 yards with two total touchdowns this season.

In his absence, the Giants will look for more productivity from Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell, who teamed up for just eight carries for 22 yards in their Week 3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.