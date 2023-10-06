Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to make season debut Sunday vs. Eagles

Kupp's return will come at home at SoFi Stadium, the same place where he and the Rams won the aforementioned Super Bowl. In between then and Sunday, it's been a tough road for Kupp.

He finished last season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury that forced him to miss the final eight games. He then began this season on IR due to a pesky hamstring that became a problem during training camp. All appeared well and good for Kupp not long after, but then he encountered a setback that led to his trip to IR.

The 30-year-old Kupp had a magical 2021 season, winning the receiving triple crown as he led the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdown catches. In his abbreviated 2022, Kupp still led the Rams with 75 catches, 812 yards and six TDs.

Now, Kupp is set for a his season debut with the Rams (2-2) in a battle of the last two NFC champions when they face the Eagles (4-0). There will be anticipation regarding Kupp's comeback, but also that it will be the first time Stafford will be throwing to Kupp and rookie sensation ﻿Puka Nacua﻿.