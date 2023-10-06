Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to make season debut Sunday vs. Eagles

Cooper Kupp will make his season debut Sunday.
Kupp, who's been sidelined through the first four weeks due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday and now is set to play against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.
"Yeah," McVay said when asked if he expected Kupp to play. "Unless something different happens in the next 48 hours."
Kupp still has to be activated off injured reserve.
The return to action will snap a streak of 12 straight missed games for Kupp, the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player.
"He's looked like Cooper, which is a good thing," McVay said Friday. "You can't ever really simulate the game in these practice settings ... but he's very comfortable, he's so conscientious, he looks like he's moving around well. I'm seeing good things between he and Matthew (Stafford) with a lot of their non-verbal communication. Just having his presence out there is a boost."
Kupp's return will come at home at SoFi Stadium, the same place where he and the Rams won the aforementioned Super Bowl. In between then and Sunday, it's been a tough road for Kupp.
He finished last season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury that forced him to miss the final eight games. He then began this season on IR due to a pesky hamstring that became a problem during training camp. All appeared well and good for Kupp not long after, but then he encountered a setback that led to his trip to IR.
The 30-year-old Kupp had a magical 2021 season, winning the receiving triple crown as he led the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdown catches. In his abbreviated 2022, Kupp still led the Rams with 75 catches, 812 yards and six TDs.
Now, Kupp is set for a his season debut with the Rams (2-2) in a battle of the last two NFC champions when they face the Eagles (4-0). There will be anticipation regarding Kupp's comeback, but also that it will be the first time Stafford will be throwing to Kupp and rookie sensation Puka Nacua.
The Rams' receiving corps has gotten a lot healthier and more exciting.