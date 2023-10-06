Around the NFL

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) to make season debut Sunday vs. Eagles

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ will make his season debut Sunday.

Kupp, who's been sidelined through the first four weeks due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday and now is set to play against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday.

"Yeah," McVay said when asked if he expected Kupp to play. "Unless something different happens in the next 48 hours."

Kupp still has to be activated off injured reserve.

The return to action will snap a streak of 12 straight missed games for Kupp, the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player.

"He's looked like Cooper, which is a good thing," McVay said Friday. "You can't ever really simulate the game in these practice settings ... but he's very comfortable, he's so conscientious, he looks like he's moving around well. I'm seeing good things between he and Matthew (Stafford) with a lot of their non-verbal communication. Just having his presence out there is a boost."

Kupp's return will come at home at SoFi Stadium, the same place where he and the Rams won the aforementioned Super Bowl. In between then and Sunday, it's been a tough road for Kupp.

He finished last season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury that forced him to miss the final eight games. He then began this season on IR due to a pesky hamstring that became a problem during training camp. All appeared well and good for Kupp not long after, but then he encountered a setback that led to his trip to IR.

The 30-year-old Kupp had a magical 2021 season, winning the receiving triple crown as he led the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdown catches. In his abbreviated 2022, Kupp still led the Rams with 75 catches, 812 yards and six TDs.

Now, Kupp is set for a his season debut with the Rams (2-2) in a battle of the last two NFC champions when they face the Eagles (4-0). There will be anticipation regarding Kupp's comeback, but also that it will be the first time Stafford will be throwing to Kupp and rookie sensation ﻿Puka Nacua﻿.

The Rams' receiving corps has gotten a lot healthier and more exciting.

Related Content

news

Broncos trading OLB Randy Gregory to 49ers

The Denver Broncos are trading pass rusher ﻿Randy Gregory﻿ to the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) off injury report, to play vs. Ravens

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who left a Week 4 loss due to a knee bruise, was not listed on the injury report and is set to play against the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) questionable to play vs. Dolphins

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ has a shot to return for Week 5 as the team on Friday listed him as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. 
news

Former Patriots linebacker, two-time Super Bowl champion Jamie Collins says he's retiring after 10 NFL seasons

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, who won two Super Bowls with New England, says he is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons. 
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

The Miami Dolphins are placing LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be back this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Jaguars-Bills in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills face off in London in a Week 5 showdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears trade WR Chase Claypool to Dolphins

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Jets players rally around OC Nathaniel Hackett ahead of return to Denver: 'He got thrown under the bus'

All the coaches involved in Sunday's New York Jets-Denver Broncos tilt have downplayed Sean Payton's training camp comments on Nathaniel Hackett. That doesn't mean players have forgotten about the slight.
news

'Stars aligned' for DJ Moore on 230-yard, three-TD night in Bears' win over Commanders 

The Chicago Bears traded for DJ Moore for nights like Thursday. The receiver was the best player on the field in Chicago's 40-20 blowout win in D.C., generating eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera says change has to start 'at the top' after loss to Bears: 'It's not good enough'

The Washington Commanders got walloped 40-20 by the previously winless Chicago Bears Thursday night. "It's not good enough," head coach Ron Rivera said after the loss. "It starts with me and we're going to go back and look at a lot of things and we're going to get some things corrected and we'll go out and we'll play football."