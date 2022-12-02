Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

David Bakhtiari's season of redemption met an unexpected interruption Friday.
The offensive tackle underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.
Bakhtiari tweeted an explanation Friday afternoon, telling his followers he thought he may have strained his abdomen and brought up the discomfort to the team doctor, who discovered he needed an appendectomy immediately. Bakhtiari's procedure was successful, and he will spend the following days recovering from the surgery.
Bakhtiari has traveled a long and arduous road back to the field, appearing in just one game in 2021 following a season-ending injury suffered in 2020. His return in 2022 wasn't smooth, either, but he's been able to play in nine of Green Bay's 12 games so far.
He'll miss another game Sunday, but thankfully he shouldn't have to wait long before he can get back on the field.