Steelers plan to activate TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) from injured reserve

Published: Nov 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM
Ahead of a key divisional matchup, the Steelers are getting back another offensive weapon.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Freiermuth initially injured his hamstring during the Steelers' Week 4 game against the Texans, and after taking a game off tried to be ready for Week 6. But in the leadup to the game Freiermuth aggravated the injury, and the setback was severe enough for Pittsburgh to place him on injured reserve on Oct. 21.

Freiermuth was designated to return to practice earlier this week, and was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice before participating in a full capacity on Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin had said Tuesday he felt good about Freiermuth's availability for this week's game, and after seeing how the tight end looked during the week's practices, it appears they've decided he doesn't need any more time to get back up to speed before jumping back into game action.

Before the injury, Freiermuth had played a less prominent role in the Steelers' struggling passing offense, collecting eight receptions for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns in four games. But he has shown the potential to put up big numbers catching passes from Kenny Pickett, finishing with 732 receiving yards in 2022. The Steelers will hope he can get into that groove off the bat as Pittsburgh gets set to face a formidable Browns defense.

While the Steelers should have Freiermuth back to contribute on offense, Pittsburgh will be missing some key players on defense due to injury. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has missed the team's last two games with a hamstring injury of his own, has been ruled out for Sunday, along with safety Keanu Neal (rib).

The Steelers and Browns kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) has no injury designation, good to go Sunday vs. Lions

Justin Fields is good to go for his return to the field on Sunday. Fields had no injury designation Friday and will start as expected against the host Detroit Lions in a Week 11 tilt after missing four games with a right thumb injury.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has torn ligament in right wrist, will miss remainder of 2023 season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor announced.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) set to start vs. Seahawks

After missing one start due to a thumb injury, Rams QB Matthew Stafford will return to the starting lineup for L.A.'s Week 11 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, is questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

RB Saquon Barkley: I'd go 'insane' thinking about contract conundrum amid Giants' 2023 season

With the Giants relying on Saquon Barkley to help save a lost season, the star running back says it's better not to think about the contract conundrum following a dramatic offseason of negotiations.
news

Browns hosting free-agent QB Joe Flacco for workout

The Cleveland Browns are hosting a QB workout Friday morning, with former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco among them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jason Kelce on Super Bowl LVII rematch: I don't need loss 'to motivate me to beat my brother or Andy Reid'

Eagles C Jason Kelce admits he doesn't need more motivation for Monday night's Super Bowl LVII rematch versus the Chiefs when it comes to facing his brother Travis or his former coach Andy Reid.
news

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

With Joe Burrow's sprained wrist looming over Cincinnati, the Bengals (5-5) enter a tough gauntlet of games, but the team is still eyeing the playoffs despite the circumstances.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 