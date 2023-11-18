Steelers plan to activate TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) from injured reserve

Ahead of a key divisional matchup, the Steelers are getting back another offensive weapon.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Freiermuth initially injured his hamstring during the Steelers' Week 4 game against the Texans, and after taking a game off tried to be ready for Week 6. But in the leadup to the game Freiermuth aggravated the injury, and the setback was severe enough for Pittsburgh to place him on injured reserve on Oct. 21.

Freiermuth was designated to return to practice earlier this week, and was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice before participating in a full capacity on Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin had said Tuesday he felt good about Freiermuth's availability for this week's game, and after seeing how the tight end looked during the week's practices, it appears they've decided he doesn't need any more time to get back up to speed before jumping back into game action.

Before the injury, Freiermuth had played a less prominent role in the Steelers' struggling passing offense, collecting eight receptions for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns in four games. But he has shown the potential to put up big numbers catching passes from Kenny Pickett, finishing with 732 receiving yards in 2022. The Steelers will hope he can get into that groove off the bat as Pittsburgh gets set to face a formidable Browns defense.

While the Steelers should have Freiermuth back to contribute on offense, Pittsburgh will be missing some key players on defense due to injury. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has missed the team's last two games with a hamstring injury of his own, has been ruled out for Sunday, along with safety Keanu Neal (rib).