Steelers activate WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), place TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) on IR

Published: Oct 21, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been activated off of injured reserve and will play in the team's Week 7 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, the Steelers announced Saturday.

Johnson had his practice window opened on Monday and was a full participant throughout the week, leading to his activation.

"I am very excited. It's been a long process, fighting to get back. I am looking forward to showing them I am ready for Sunday," Johnson said, via the team website.

Johnson had three catches on six targets for 48 yards in Week 1 versus the 49ers, but had to come out of the game after he suffered a hamstring injury, and ended up missing the next five weeks as he recovered.

But with Johnson now healthy again, the Steelers will be happy to welcome back their leading receiver for each of the past three years, with wideout most recently recording 86 receptions for 882 yards in 2022.

Pittsburgh's passing offense has struggled thus far in 2023, ranking 27th in the league in pass yards per game with 187.8. The Steelers will hope the return of Johnson can help kickstart the lagging unit.

Though Pittsburgh will be getting Johnson back this week, they will be without another offensive option in tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was placed on injured reserve with his own hamstring injury on Saturday.

Freiermuth had already been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reporting on Friday that the tight end would likely miss time beyond this weekend after aggravating his injury during Thursday's practice. With Saturday's roster move, it now becomes official that Freiermuth, who already missed Week 5 with the injury, will be out until at least Week 11.

The Steelers (3-2) will visit the Rams (3-3) this Sunday coming off a bye week, with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.

