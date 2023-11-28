Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of 2023 season





The most thrilling sequence of an eventually one-sided affair came just before halftime. Attempting to tack on points before the break, ﻿﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿﻿ throws a late pass toward the sideline, where Jets corner ﻿﻿Brandin Echols﻿﻿ slides underneath the pass, picks it off and returns it 30 yards for a touchdown, awakening a MetLife Stadium that was taking another turkey-induced nap. Not to be outdone, the Dolphins responded with one of the most unlikely plays you’ll ever see. Jets quarterback ﻿﻿Tim Boyle﻿﻿ evades the rush on the final play of the half, heaves a prayer toward the end zone, and safety ﻿﻿Jevon Holland﻿﻿ is there to catch the rainbow near the goal line. This is where the fun happens. Holland begins his return on the far sideline, cuts across the field while picking up blocks from teammates, splits two Jets linemen down the opposite sideline, then shakes Boyle out of his shoes, coasting across the goal line for a 99-yard pick six. They could’ve ended the game right there.





