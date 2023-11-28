Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
MONDAY GAME
SUNDAY GAMES
- Baltimore Ravens 20, Los Angeles Chargers 10
- Los Angeles Rams 37, Arizona Cardinals 14
- Denver Broncos 29, Cleveland Browns 12
- Kansas City Chiefs 31, Las Vegas Raiders 17
- Philadelphia Eagles 37, Buffalo Bills 34 (OT)
- Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 15
- Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Cincinnati Bengals 10
- Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Houston Texans 21
- Indianapolis Colts 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
- New York Giants 10, New England Patriots 7
- Tennessee Titans 17, Carolina Panthers 10
BLACK FRIDAY GAME
THANKSGIVING GAMES
MONDAY GAME
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
We’ll fast-forward to the most exciting portion of an otherwise ugly game. Minnesota hadn’t done much of anything productive offensively for most of the night, but was presented with a prime opportunity to win the game in the fourth quarter, thanks to a Justin Fields fumble. Joshua Dobbs awoke from his turnover-riddled slumber, peppering passes to Brandon Powell, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson on an eight-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a beautiful touchdown pass to the tight end to give the Vikings a 10-9 lead. Fields and the Bears had the last laugh, though, digging out of an incredibly shrunken offensive approach to connect with DJ Moore for a crucial 36-yard completion on third-and-10. After three kneel-downs, Cairo Santos drilled the game-winning field goal from 30 yards out, sending the Bears home as the NFL’s first touchdown-less winner in 2023.
SUNDAY GAMES
Coral Smith's NFL+ moment of the game:
It was a relatively low-scoring affair on Sunday night, as the Ravens held a 13-10 lead with two minutes remaining. The Baltimore defense had just got a crucial stop, forcing the Chargers to turn it over on downs, and all the Ravens needed to do was get a first down or two to run out the clock and secure a three-point win. But rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers went above and beyond, taking the handoff on a jet sweep on third-and-3 and getting more than just the first down. He first ran parallel to the line of scrimmage, then stopped on a dime as his defender fell to the ground, sprinting right through the emerging hole and down the field for a 37-yard touchdown. He capped it off with his second elaborate celebration of the night, a recreation of a soccer goal and Christiano Ronaldo’s signature “Siuuu” jump.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
Rams running back Kyren Williams broke the back of Arizona's defense with a 56-yard run on L.A.'s first play of the second half. Williams utilized his blocks with shifty moves up the gut before turning on the jets when faced with Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson head on. To his credit, Thompson caught up with Williams and prevented a possible touchdown score, but the play quickly evaporated any hope of an effective second-half adjustment in Arizona. The 56-yarder was the longest run of what was a career day for Williams, who gained 204 scrimmage yards (143 rushing, 61 receiving; two TDs) in the blowout win.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
After two quick Broncos touchdowns, the Browns began their comeback efforts, settling for two field goals before Dorian Thompson-Robinson led a 13-play, 69-yard touchdown drive to make it a 14-12 game. Cleveland held Denver to a field goal on the ensuing possession, then began another hopeful drive that ended in catastrophe. A hit to Thompson-Robinson’s jaw forced him out of the game (and prompted officials to penalize Baron Browning), giving the Browns a fresh set of downs. Two plays later, an ill-advised reverse resulted in a Browns fumble, upon which Denver capitalized with a four-play, 20-yard touchdown drive that ended in a Russell Wilson fireball to Adam Trautman for a touchdown. With P.J. Walker forced into action, the floodgates opened from there, with Denver cruising to an emphatic win, complete with a safety as a cherry on top of its victory sundae.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
In a blink, the Chiefs saw themselves in a 14-0 hole after two offensive drives. Then Patrick Mahomes settled in and took over. On KC's third possession, the QB diced up the Raiders D, hitting Travis Kelce for 12 yards, Noah Gray for 10, and Skyy Moore for 18. On the first third down of the drive, Mahomes found Rashee Rice for a big first down to set up Isiah Pacheco's 1-yard TD plunge three plays later. Making mincemeat of the Raiders on that drive jumpstarted the Chiefs' offense, which scored TDs on three straight possessions to capture a lead it wouldn't surrender.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
If you have the time, watch the whole thing -- it was fantastic. Jalen Hurts might have won it in overtime with his fifth TD (three passing, two rushing) in overtime, but the final few minutes of regulation were spectacular. Josh Allen capped a brilliant go-ahead drive with 1:52 remaining, hitting Gabe Davis on an RPO touchdown pass to make it a 28-24 game. The Eagles efficiently moved into field-goal range, but two Jason Kelce false starts put them in a precarious spot: fourth-and-17 at the Buffalo 41. The CBS broadcast listed Eagles kicker Jake Elliott’s field goal range at 51 yards, the field was doused with hours of rainfall, and there was a left-to-right wind. Undaunted, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sent out his kicker for a 59-yard try -- and was rewarded with a game-tying trick-shot kick that never was in doubt. It was just another instance this season of the Eagles coming up with a play when they absolutely needed one.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Falcons had forced a critical turnover at their own 5-yard line on the final play of the third quarter, protecting a delicate 14-12 lead. Atlanta’s offense had struggled in the third, but that flipped with the change of quarters. The Falcons drove into New Orleans territory with a mix of the run and pass. Desmond Ridder hit Drake London on a 29-yard catch and run, putting the Falcons in business at the 26-yard line. The Saints sent pressure, bringing Pete Werner on a blitz, but Ridder backpedaled and flipped a sidearm pass to a streaking Bijan Robinson for a gorgeous TD that put the Falcons up for good with one of their best drives of the season.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Steelers moved the ball in the first half but couldn't finish, trailing, 7-3, at the break. Their first drive of the third quarter was the one we'd been waiting on. Following an interception, Kenny Pickett jumpstarted the drive with a 15-yarder to Jaylen Warren, converted a third-and-5 to Calvin Austin III , and another third down to Pat Freiermuth over the middle. The QB flipped yet another key third down to the tight end to set up Najee Harris' eventual touchdown plunge. The drive didn't have some of the splash plays displayed in other points of the victory, but Pickett's ability to pick up key third downs to extend a 14-play, 79-yard drive is what we needed to see from the offense under new leadership.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
A battle of two young star quarterbacks produced the true ebbs and flows of an NFL game in Week 12. Trevor Lawrence’s errant pass resulted in an interception early in the third quarter, giving C.J. Stroud an opportunity to push the Texans into the lead. Push he did, firing pellets to targets before ripping a bullet down the seam to Nico Collins to enter the red zone. Four plays after the connection with Collins, Stroud executed a play-action fake, escaped to the right and high-stepped across the goal line for a go-ahead touchdown. Not to be outdone, Lawrence and the Jaguars responded immediately with a 45-yard catch-and-run connection with Calvin Ridley. After two suspect defensive penalties bought the Jaguars fresh sets of downs, Lawrence found Ridley on a 1-yard touchdown pass. A successful two-point try followed, putting the Jaguars back in front and setting up for an entertaining final 24 minutes and change.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
This game had a few good sequences, including a thrilling finish, but the Colts won because of the lead they built off an early takeaway and strong performance in the middle portion of the first half. Baker Mayfield returned from injury in the first quarter and attempted to throw a pass through former Browns teammate Ronnie Harrison, who proved to be a better door than a window, picking off Mayfield in Harrison’s Colts debut. That set up a four-play, 41-yard drive that ended in a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run. After a Bucs three-and-out, Gardner Minshew and Co. got right back to work, stringing together a 10-play, 62-yard scoring drive that ended in a Minshew touchdown run from 2 yards out, complete with a Minshew shimmy for a celebration, giving the Colts a 14-point lead they’d need to outlast the Buccaneers.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
With the Patriots generating their best offensive drive of the first half, marching to the fringe of the red zone, Wink Martindale dialed up the pressure. Isaiah Simmons got in the face of Mac Jones, forcing an atrocious pass on third down right into the lap of Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, who dashed 55 yards on the return. The play epitomized a maligned defense that stepped up at every turn Sunday. Not only did Okereke's INT take potential points off the board for New England, it set up Big Blue's only touchdown of the day.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Protecting a 14-3 lead late in the first half, the Titans stopped the Panthers on defense and got the ball back at their own 38-yard line with 28 seconds remaining. Rookie QB Will Levis faced a third-and-1 at his own 47, with 14 seconds left and no timeouts. Levis drilled a terrific throw to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for 18 yards, and the entire Tennessee offense sprinted in unison to the new line of scrimmage. Levis got everyone settled and spiked the ball with four seconds left until halftime. It was beautiful execution from Levis, perfectly setting up a Nick Folk field-goal try. He stroked the 53-yarder to give the Titans a 17-3 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
BLACK FRIDAY GAME
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
The most thrilling sequence of an eventually one-sided affair came just before halftime. Attempting to tack on points before the break, Tua Tagovailoa throws a late pass toward the sideline, where Jets corner Brandin Echols slides underneath the pass, picks it off and returns it 30 yards for a touchdown, awakening a MetLife Stadium that was taking another turkey-induced nap. Not to be outdone, the Dolphins responded with one of the most unlikely plays you’ll ever see. Jets quarterback Tim Boyle evades the rush on the final play of the half, heaves a prayer toward the end zone, and safety Jevon Holland is there to catch the rainbow near the goal line. This is where the fun happens. Holland begins his return on the far sideline, cuts across the field while picking up blocks from teammates, splits two Jets linemen down the opposite sideline, then shakes Boyle out of his shoes, coasting across the goal line for a 99-yard pick six. They could’ve ended the game right there.
THANKSGIVING GAMES
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The 49ers dominated the first half, taking a commanding 24-3 lead into the locker room, but the Seahawks fought back. They scored 10 unanswered in the third quarter. After the teams traded punts in the fourth quarter of a 24-13 game, the 49ers’ offense finally rediscovered its first-half form. The 49ers ran the ball efficiently on four straight plays, setting the stage for the shot play. After a play-action fake, Brock Purdy found the soft spot in the Seahawks’ cover 3 defense, layering the ball into Brandon Aiyuk -- between four Seattle defenders -- for a back-breaking 28-yard touchdown.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
We pick up action early in the fourth quarter, with the Commanders facing third-and-1 on one of their most promising drives of the day. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy dials up a deep shot to Terry McLaurin , which lands incomplete, and on the next play, Dallas knows what is coming, stuffing a Brian Robinson carry for a turnover on downs. Open the floodgates! Dallas scores a touchdown on the third play of its ensuing drive, a 15-yard connection between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys force another turnover on downs and score off the next possession on a 34-yard pass from Prescott to KaVontae Turpin. Finally, DaRon Bland swoops in to ice the sudden blowout, picking off Sam Howell and returning it 63 yards for a record-setting fifth pick-six in his 2023 season.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
With the offenses scoring at will early, the first Thanksgiving Day game had the feel of a back-and-forth tussle. Then Rashan Gary struck. The menacing edge rusher hit Jared Goff as he attempted to throw, knocking the ball out for a fumble. Jonathan Owens scooped up the pigskin and raced to the end zone for a touchdown, giving the Packers a big cushion. The 20 first-quarter points matched Green Bay's output in the opening quarter for the entire season entering Week 12.
