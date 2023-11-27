Around the NFL

Jalen Hurts' fifth touchdown seals Eagles' 37-34 overtime win against Bills

Published: Nov 26, 2023 at 09:50 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

With the game on the line and overtime ticking down, Jalen Hurts ran off with the victory.

Bursting through the left side on a quarterback draw in which he sprinted through a gaping hole and split a pair of would-be Buffalo Bills tacklers, Hurts tallied the game-ending 12-yard score for a Philadelphia Eagles 37-34 OT win.

It was his fifth total touchdown of the night as Hurts, who seemed to be often troubled by his nagging knee injury, lifted his Eagles to 10-1 -- the best record in the NFL. Hurts became just the second QB with 10-plus wins over his team's first 11 games in back-to-back seasons since 1950, joining Peyton Manning (2005-06), per NFL Research.

"He made a lot of really clutch plays in that second half and then, you know, the big one, obviously at the end right there," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "We did a great job of blocking up front, and Jalen got himself through there for a touchdown in a clutch moment. Man, what you learn about him. I don't think it's anything you learn about him because you know that he's clutch. He's been clutch for us and clutch for this city and clutch for this team for the past three years now, so you know, he just kept going and put his head down and worked and made some big-time plays at the end."

Hurts on Sunday scored in every period but the second quarter -- that's when the Bills built a 17-7 lead that the Eagles QB rallied his squad from.

"We just continue to find ways to win," said Hurts, who totaled five TDs in a game for the first time in his four-year career. "We continue to find ways to win. We play together. We've shown our resiliency day in and day out. Game in and game out. We've been challenged in a number of different ways. We always find a way, you know?"

Hurts finished the game completing 18 of 31 passes for 200 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 65 yards and two scores on 16 carries. He ran for a 1-yard TD to open the game's scoring, hit A.J. Brown on a 3-yard pass to begin the comeback in the third quarter, and in the fourth quarter found DeVonta Smith for a 15-yard TD and then connected with Olamide Zaccheaus on a beautiful 29-yard scoring toss to put the Eagles ahead with 11:07 to go.

"Just clutch in clutch moments, right?" Sirianni said. "There's going to be plays that he wants back from the first half. There's going to be plays that we called that we're going to want back from the first half, but really made some big-time plays when they mattered the most. None more than the three touchdown passes. I thought he read the defense perfectly and hit the ball to DeVonta on the touchdown. What an unbelievable throw and catch by OZ and Jalen on the touchdown on the scramble. My goodness, that was a good play."

Bills counterpart Josh Allen had an all-together outstanding night statistically, as well, throwing for 339 yards, two TDs and a pick to go with 81 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

It was Hurts who had the ball last, though.

After Allen led a 12-play, 53-yard march for a Tyler Bass field goal and a precarious 34-31 lead in OT, Hurts responded by commanding a nine-play, 75-yard game-winning odyssey.

On the drive, he completed 3 of 5 throws for 32 yards and ran it three times for 27 yards, including the game-ending draw play.

A season-long narrative for the Eagles has been whether they're playing at their peak level, particularly the offense. Well, they've played well enough to claim the best record in the league through 11 games and Hurts has been a catalyst through all weathers and opponents, with good games and bad ones ending in triumphs.

On Sunday in a game-of-the-year candidate, he racked up five touchdowns as his Eagles ran off with the win.

"We found a way in the end," Hurts said, "and made it happen."

Related Content

news

All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard scheduled to visit with Cowboys on Tuesday

Shaq Leonard, a three-time All-Pro linebacker who was surprisingly waived by the Indianapolis Colts last week, is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Ravens WRs Zay Flowers (hip), Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) both active vs. Chargers 

Baltimore Ravens receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers will both be active in this prime-time contest after spending the week rehabbing injuries.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson ruled out vs. Broncos with concussion

Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Broncos with a concussion after taking a hard hit at the end of a pass play.
news

Jessie Bates' 92-yard pick-six propels Falcons to win they needed in 'worst way'

Vying for first place in the NFC South against their archrivals, the Atlanta Falcons needed a victory on Sunday in the worst way. Safety Jessie Bates did everything he could to make that happen, starting with a 92-yard pick-six.
news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce added some history to his calendar on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs star reached 11,000 career receiving yards, becoming the fourth and fastest tight end to do so.
news

Mike Tomlin not acting 'like eureka' but Steelers top 400 yards in win over Bengals

In Pittsburgh's first game since firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers snapped a 58-game streak without 400 yards en route to win over Bengals. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Steelers' offense awoke to break a 58-game streak against the Bengals. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer arrested on DUI charge, inactive vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence and speeding, both misdemeanors, and was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee) officially active vs. Chiefs 

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is expected to play in Las Vegas' Week 12 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs despite being considered doubtful with a knee injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Vikings on Monday night

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."