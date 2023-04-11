Packers president Mark Murphy remains mum on potential Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets: 'I can't really get into that'

During the NFL's Annual League Meeting two weeks ago, Gutekunst told reporters that receiving the Jets' No. 13 overall pick was "not a necessity" in a deal for Rodgers, but "getting premier picks back for that or players is important" in regards to there being any sticking points.

Gutekunst, who said the Packers could afford negotiations to stretch into May or June, went on to add that the figurative ball is "really kind of in their court right now," which perhaps prompted Tuesday's question to Murphy.

With Jordan Love presumably set to enter his first season as the starter, the Packers have done very little this offseason in upgrading a roster that missed the playoffs in 2023 even with Rodgers at the helm. With receiver Allen Lazard (Jets) and tight end Robert Tonyan (Bears) landing elsewhere and the current free agency field getting thinner by the day, the 2023 draft is seemingly the remaining avenue for Green Bay to add weapons for Love barring any Jets players being involved in the potential Rodgers trade.

"Again, that's something Brian is working on," Murphy said. "I've been actively involved. There's really nothing more to say."

The Jets brass, for its part, has remained "optimistic" throughout the long process, but Douglas most recently gave the most positive outlook on the matter, telling a live radio audience on April 7 that Rodgers is "gonna be here."

Murphy, who has been with the Packers since 2008, entered Green Bay under eerily similar circumstances when Brett Favre was traded to the Jets and Rodgers took over after a long three-year ride as backup. The Packers president has been tight-lipped throughout the 2023 offseason in regards to Rodgers, and he figures to remain that way throughout the ongoing stages of speculation.