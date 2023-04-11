Around the NFL

Packers president Mark Murphy remains mum on potential Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets: 'I can't really get into that'

Published: Apr 11, 2023 at 05:55 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

It's been nearly one month since Aaron Rodgers made his intentions clear about wanting to play for the New York Jets in 2023, but the anticipated trade has yet to materialize.

It is assumed general managers Brian Gutekunst (Packers) and Joe Douglas (Jets) have been negotiating the blockbuster deal for the past month, but with the 2023 NFL Draft inching closer, where Green Bay could potentially expend its compensation for the four-time MVP, the figurative clock has already been ticking.

Asked for an update on Tuesday, Packers president Mark Murphy wouldn't disclose if the ball is currently on either side of the court in regards to accepting a trade.

"I can't really get into that," Murphy said, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "I know Brian (Gutekunst) and Joe (Douglas) have been talking."

During the NFL's Annual League Meeting two weeks ago, Gutekunst told reporters that receiving the Jets' No. 13 overall pick was "not a necessity" in a deal for Rodgers, but "getting premier picks back for that or players is important" in regards to there being any sticking points.

Gutekunst, who said the Packers could afford negotiations to stretch into May or June, went on to add that the figurative ball is "really kind of in their court right now," which perhaps prompted Tuesday's question to Murphy.

With Jordan Love presumably set to enter his first season as the starter, the Packers have done very little this offseason in upgrading a roster that missed the playoffs in 2023 even with Rodgers at the helm. With receiver Allen Lazard (Jets) and tight end Robert Tonyan (Bears) landing elsewhere and the current free agency field getting thinner by the day, the 2023 draft is seemingly the remaining avenue for Green Bay to add weapons for Love barring any Jets players being involved in the potential Rodgers trade.

"Again, that's something Brian is working on," Murphy said. "I've been actively involved. There's really nothing more to say."

The Jets brass, for its part, has remained "optimistic" throughout the long process, but Douglas most recently gave the most positive outlook on the matter, telling a live radio audience on April 7 that Rodgers is "gonna be here."

Murphy, who has been with the Packers since 2008, entered Green Bay under eerily similar circumstances when Brett Favre was traded to the Jets and Rodgers took over after a long three-year ride as backup. The Packers president has been tight-lipped throughout the 2023 offseason in regards to Rodgers, and he figures to remain that way throughout the ongoing stages of speculation.

"Well, I'm really glad that Aaron Rodgers turned out to be such a good quarterback and I'm hopeful that Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback," Murphy said. "And with that, I'll leave."

