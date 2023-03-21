Packers' Mark Murphy addresses Aaron Rodgers situation: 'I'm sworn to secrecy not to say anything'

The last time Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy spoke about Aaron Rodgers, it fanned some flames. So this time around, the CEO is zippering his lips.
Speaking Monday at the Wisconsin Tech Summit at Lambeau Field, Murphy joked when asked about the Rodgers situation.
"Yeah and you know, we've got no other news really going on," Murphy said, laughing, via WLUK-TV Green Bay. "I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, but I'm sworn to secrecy not to say anything."
On March 10, speaking at a WIAA girls' basketball state tournament, Murphy stoked the trade speculation by noting in an interview when asked if there is a scenario where Rodgers is QB1 for Green Bay, "Yeah, I mean, unless things don't work out the way we want them."
That comment further bolstered the belief that the Packers wanted to move on from Rodgers and give Jordan Love a shot at being the starter.
Since then, Rodgers confirmed last week he intends to continue his career and do so with the New York Jets.
A trade has yet to be consummated as the outside world squabbles over which side has more leverage (the simple truth is that if one side had clear leverage over the other, a deal would be done already). The Packers and Jets are entrenched in their positions, and until we get closer to any deadline to move the needle -- the first soft one would be the NFL Draft in late April -- the standoff could continue.
Given how Murphy's previous comments were taken, it's little surprise he played the "laugh it off and say nothing" card this time around.
The question is whether the Packers president can do it again the next time he pops up in a seemingly random location, like at your local grade-school pancake luncheon to support local businesses.