Packers' Mark Murphy addresses Aaron Rodgers situation: 'I'm sworn to secrecy not to say anything'

On March 10, speaking at a WIAA girls' basketball state tournament, Murphy stoked the trade speculation by noting in an interview when asked if there is a scenario where Rodgers is QB1 for Green Bay, "Yeah, I mean, unless things don't work out the way we want them."

That comment further bolstered the belief that the Packers wanted to move on from Rodgers and give Jordan Love a shot at being the starter.

Since then, Rodgers confirmed last week he intends to continue his career and do so with the New York Jets.

A trade has yet to be consummated as the outside world squabbles over which side has more leverage (the simple truth is that if one side had clear leverage over the other, a deal would be done already). The Packers and Jets are entrenched in their positions, and until we get closer to any deadline to move the needle -- the first soft one would be the NFL Draft in late April -- the standoff could continue.

Given how Murphy's previous comments were taken, it's little surprise he played the "laugh it off and say nothing" card this time around.