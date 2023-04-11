Buccaneers LB Devin White recently requested trade; team does not intend to move him

Buccaneers Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White wants to ride his horse out of Tampa Bay.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that White recently requested a trade, per a source informed of the situation. Pelissero added that the Bucs don't intend to trade the linebacker.
ESPN's Jenna Laine first reported the news.
The No. 5 overall pick in 2019, White enters the final year of his rookie contract on the fifth-year option worth $11.706 million in guaranteed salary.
The trade request likely stems from an inability to secure a long-term extension.
In four seasons in Tampa, White has generated 483 tackles, 20.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 15 passes defended and one interception. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021 but struggled along much of the Bucs' defense last season, missing 16 tackles and allowing a career-high 120.5 passer rating, per PFF.
Outside of Tremaine Edmunds' four-year, $72 million deal with the Bears, the market for off-ball linebackers in free agency this offseason wasn't great, which doesn't help White's leverage. Tampa has little impetus to move its starting linebacker at this stage. Trading the 25-year-old would leave a hole in the Bucs' defense next to 33-year-old Lavonte David, who re-upped in Tampa last month on a one-year deal.