Buccaneers LB Devin White recently requested trade; team does not intend to move him

In four seasons in Tampa, White has generated 483 tackles, 20.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 15 passes defended and one interception. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021 but struggled along much of the Bucs' defense last season, missing 16 tackles and allowing a career-high 120.5 passer rating, per PFF.

Outside of Tremaine Edmunds' four-year, $72 million deal with the Bears, the market for off-ball linebackers in free agency this offseason wasn't great, which doesn't help White's leverage. Tampa has little impetus to move its starting linebacker at this stage. Trading the 25-year-old would leave a hole in the Bucs' defense next to 33-year-old Lavonte David, who re-upped in Tampa last month on a one-year deal.