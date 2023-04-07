Mock Draft

Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions select only QB of Round 3

Published: Apr 07, 2023 at 10:29 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

My second four-round mock draft of the year factors in the latest team needs and scheme fits and tries to account for position runs, where teams fear losing out on players with a starting grade at certain positions.

I've included seven trades in this mock: the five you see in Round 1; a deal between the Packers and Jets for Aaron Rodgers in which Green Bay receives pick Nos. 42 and 43 in the second round; and a second-round swap between the Patriots and Rams.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
64
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Steve Avila
Steve Avila
TCU · OG · Senior (RS)
Pick
65
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Derick Hall
Derick Hall
Auburn · Edge · Senior
Pick
66
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Darius Rush
Darius Rush
South Carolina · CB · Senior (RS)
Pick
67
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(via IND)
Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton
Wisconsin · DT · Senior
Pick
68
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Anthony Bradford
Anthony Bradford
LSU · OG · Junior (RS)
Pick
69
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
DJ Turner II
DJ Turner II
Michigan · CB · Junior (RS)
Pick
70
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
McClendon Curtis
McClendon Curtis
Tennessee-Chattanooga · OG · Senior (RS)
Pick
71
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Tyjae Spears
Tyjae Spears
Tulane · RB · Junior (RS)
Pick
72
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Zach Charbonnet
Zach Charbonnet
UCLA · RB · Senior
Pick
73
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Zack Kuntz
Zack Kuntz
Old Dominion · TE · Senior (RS)
Pick
74
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(via NYJ)
Zach Evans
Zach Evans
Mississippi · RB · Junior
Pick
75
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jack Campbell
Jack Campbell
Iowa · LB · Senior
Pick
76
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via CAR)
Tyler Steen
Tyler Steen
Alabama · OT · Senior (RS)
Pick
77
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
(via NE through MIA)
JL Skinner III
JL Skinner III
Boise State · S · Senior
Pick
78
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Daniel Scott
Daniel Scott
California · S · Senior (RS)
Pick
79
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Chase Brown
Chase Brown
Illinois · RB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (VIA COMMANDERS)

Pick
80
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Marvin Mims Jr.
Marvin Mims Jr.
Oklahoma · WR · Junior
Pick
81
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Aidan O'Connell
Aidan O'Connell
Purdue · QB · Senior (RS)
Pick
82
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BJ Ojulari
BJ Ojulari
LSU · Edge · Junior
Pick
83
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Daiyan Henley
Daiyan Henley
Washington State · LB · Senior (RS)
Pick
84
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jaelyn Duncan
Jaelyn Duncan
Maryland · OT · Senior (RS)
Pick
85
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kyu Blu Kelly
Kyu Blu Kelly
Stanford · CB · Senior
Pick
86
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Parker Washington
Parker Washington
Penn State · WR · Junior
Pick
87
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Henry To'oTo'o
Henry To'oTo'o
Alabama · LB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Pick
88
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Wanya Morris
Wanya Morris
Oklahoma · OT · Senior
Pick
89
New York Giants
New York Giants
Kayshon Boutte
Kayshon Boutte
LSU · WR · Junior
Pick
90
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Dawand Jones
Dawand Jones
Ohio State · OT · Senior
Pick
91
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
BJ Thompson
BJ Thompson
Stephen F. Austin State · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUFFALO BILLS

Pick
92
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Israel Abanikanda
Israel Abanikanda
Pittsburgh · RB · Junior
Pick
93
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(via SF)
Tank Dell
Tank Dell
Houston · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
94
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Zach Harrison
Zach Harrison
Ohio State · Edge · Senior
Pick
95
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jammie Robinson
Jammie Robinson
Florida State · S · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Pick
96
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Byron Young
Byron Young
Alabama · DT · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
97
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jakorian Bennett
Jakorian Bennett
Maryland · CB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
98
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Owen Pappoe
Owen Pappoe
Auburn · LB · Senior

SPECIAL COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
99
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Blake Freeland
Blake Freeland
BYU · OT · Senior

SPECIAL COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
100
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(via KC through NYG)
Jordan Battle
Jordan Battle
Alabama · S · Senior

SPECIAL COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
101
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Sidy Sow
Sidy Sow
Eastern Michigan · OG · Senior (RS)

SPECIAL COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
102
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
KJ Henry
KJ Henry
Clemson · Edge · Senior (RS)

SPECIAL COMPENSATORY SELECTION

