Four-round 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Lions select only QB of Round 3

My second four-round mock draft of the year factors in the latest team needs and scheme fits and tries to account for position runs, where teams fear losing out on players with a starting grade at certain positions.

I've included seven trades in this mock: the five you see in Round 1; a deal between the Packers and Jets for Aaron Rodgers in which Green Bay receives pick Nos. 42 and 43 in the second round; and a second-round swap between the Patriots and Rams.