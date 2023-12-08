Raiders' Maxx Crosby (knee) expects to play vs. Vikings: 'If I have a heartbeat, I'm going to be out there with my brothers'

Ahead of Week 12’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby didn't practice due to a knee injury and spent time in the hospital due to an infection.
The issues didn't keep Crosby off the field that game, despite being listed as doubtful, as he netted a sack of Patrick Mahomes while playing a season-low 48 snaps.
Following the bye week, Crosby missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices but said Friday on The Insiders on NFL+ that he plans to practice today and be on the field Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
"Absolutely, I'm feeling incredible. It was -- like I said, it was probably one of the hardest things I've been through," he said. "I've been through a lot of hard things in my life. It was definitely up there. It's just a blessing at the end of the day. I look at the positive in everything, so everything happens for a reason. I was able to fight through all the ups and downs of the week -- being in the hospital and all those things.
"If I'm able and have a heartbeat, I'm going to be out there with my brothers and try to go get a win. I wasn't at my absolute best. I was probably like 60 percent, to be honest, versus the Chiefs, but I knew the bye week was coming up. If I can go out there and impact the game any way I can to help my guys, I'm going to do it. I've had these two weeks to get my body right together, refocus and reenergize -- I can't wait for this last month. I'm feeling great right now, and I'll be out there practicing. I can't wait to get out there with the guys."
Crosby has been a menace this season, sitting tied for sixth in the NFL with 11.5 sacks and 50 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats. Crosby (3.0), Micah Parsons (3.0) and Danielle Hunter (4.0) are the only edge rushers to have three-plus sacks on plays facing a double team in 2023, per NGS.
Crosby earned 1.0 sack in each of his last two games and 5.0 sacks total in his last four. His 11.5 sacks in 2023 and 12.5 sacks in 2022 make Crosby the first Raiders player with 10-plus sacks in consecutive seasons since Khalil Mack in 2015-2017. With another 0.5+ sack, Crosby would tie the longest streak of 12-plus sack seasons in team history (HOF Howie Long, Greg Townsend, Anthony Smith and Bill Pickel).