Around the NFL

Jets' Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'wants the ball' but I'm not ready to name starter for Week 14

Published: Dec 04, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After benching Tim Boyle in Sunday's 13-8 loss, the New York Jets are back to the drawing board at quarterback.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that he's not ready to name a starting QB for the Week 14 game against the Houston Texans.

"I'm still not there yet," Saleh told reporters.

Following Zach Wilson's demotion to third string, Boyle started the past two weeks but failed to jumpstart a struggling offense. The 29-year-old completed 14 of 25 passes for 148 yards with an interception on Sunday. As it has much of the season, the offense couldn't get out of its own way, and Boyle missed several layups to stall drives.

Following his late third-quarter interception, Saleh benched Boyle in favor of Trevor Siemian. The veteran journeyman tossed a few good balls but was equally ineffective and lacked pocket presence, leading to three sacks and three fumbles (one lost) on four fruitless drives.

One option for Saleh is to turn back to Wilson, the maligned former No. 2 overall pick who struggled before his benching. The coach refuted a report suggesting that Wilson was reluctant to return to the starting role for the Jets, saying he met with the QB on Monday.

Related Links

"Let's be clear, if he were reluctant to play, he wouldn't be here," Saleh said, noting several times that Wilson "wants the ball."

Saleh added that "empathetically," he would understand the emotional toll Wilson has gone through, having been benched multiple times in the past two seasons. The coach was adamant, however, that if Wilson were the choice to start, the 24-year-old wouldn't shy away.

"The young man wants the ball, he wants to start, and believes he's the best quarterback in the room and the best quarterback for this team and the guy who gives us the best chance to win. And I'll tell you guys the same thing I told him. I appreciate it, I appreciate the fact that he wants to play, I'm just not there yet."

Since Aaron Rodgers went down on the first drive of the season, the Jets offense has barely moved. Gang Green has scored two offensive touchdowns since Week 9, the fewest in the NFL. During their five-game losing streak, New York scored 6, 12, 6, 13, and 8 points, respectively.

Sunday marked the second time the Jets lost a game this season in which the defense held the opponent to under 200 total yards.

Saleh's choices moving forward aren't pretty: give Boyle another shot, spin the Siemen wheel, or turn back to Wilson again.

One choice he won't have this week is a surprise Rodgers return.

"Don't hold your breath," Saleh said when asked if the star QB could possibly play this Sunday.

Related Content

news

Ex-Colts LB Shaquille Leonard signs one-year deal with Eagles

Linebacker Shaq Leonard, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Eagles later announced the signing.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (ribs) expected to play vs. Bengals Monday night

Travis Etienne, questionable due to injured ribs, is expected to play in the Jaguars' Week 13 tilt against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Titans fire special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after loss to Colts

Following several blunders on special teams that led to an overtime loss to the Colts, Tennessee's ST coordinator Craig Aukerman has been relieved of his duties, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced.
news

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) being designated to return from injured reserve

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) is being designated for return off injured reserve and his practice window will be opened this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff lauds TE Sam LaPorta after rookie's career day: 'He's a clutch player'

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta generated a career-high 140 receiving yards on nine catches with a touchdown in the team's 33-28 win over the Saints on Sunday, leading to praise from both teammates and opponents.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Gardner Minshew on Colts' fourth consecutive win: 'It's not always gonna be sexy, but dang, it's good'

After leading the Colts to a 31-28 win over the Titans on Sunday, Indy's fourth consecutive victory, quarterback Gardner Minshew said of his team that "We're very gritty. We're gonna find a way. It's not always gonna be sexy, but dang, it's good."
news

Deebo Samuel backs up talk with three-TD game vs. Eagles: 'Talking trash, it's just part of the game'

Following a three-touchdown game against the Eagles, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel basked in the glow of his performance, which backed up some of his trash talk leading up to a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game. 
news

Packers QB Jordan Love on beating Chiefs: 'I've had this game circled for a long time'

Green Bay Packers quarterback showed off on Sunday night, carving up the Chiefs defense for 267 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-19 win. "It's huge. For me personally, obviously, I've had this game circled for a long time," Love said. 
news

Cardinals' James Conner after two-TD homecoming vs. Steelers: 'Special energy in this place'

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, who played his college ball at Pitt and his first four NFL seasons in the same stadium with the Steelers, grinded down the Black and Gold for 105 yards and two touchdowns during his first game back in Pittsburgh.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hits 1,000-yard milestone for decade straight to start career

Mike Evans surpassed 1,000 yards for the season in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, marking the 10th straight year to start his career in which he's hit the benchmark.