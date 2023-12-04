Jets' Robert Saleh: QB Zach Wilson 'wants the ball' but I'm not ready to name starter for Week 14

"Let's be clear, if he were reluctant to play, he wouldn't be here," Saleh said, noting several times that Wilson "wants the ball."

Saleh added that "empathetically," he would understand the emotional toll Wilson has gone through, having been benched multiple times in the past two seasons. The coach was adamant, however, that if Wilson were the choice to start, the 24-year-old wouldn't shy away.

"The young man wants the ball, he wants to start, and believes he's the best quarterback in the room and the best quarterback for this team and the guy who gives us the best chance to win. And I'll tell you guys the same thing I told him. I appreciate it, I appreciate the fact that he wants to play, I'm just not there yet."

Since Aaron Rodgers went down on the first drive of the season, the Jets offense has barely moved. Gang Green has scored two offensive touchdowns since Week 9, the fewest in the NFL. During their five-game losing streak, New York scored 6, 12, 6, 13, and 8 points, respectively.

Sunday marked the second time the Jets lost a game this season in which the defense held the opponent to under 200 total yards.

Saleh's choices moving forward aren't pretty: give Boyle another shot, spin the Siemen wheel, or turn back to Wilson again.

One choice he won't have this week is a surprise Rodgers return.