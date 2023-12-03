Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) unlikely to play this year despite positive week returning to practice

If the Jets are eliminated from the playoff picture, Rodgers is not expected to play, sources say. Not a surprise, but that's where it stands. New York is 4-7 and its playoff chances hang by a thread. A loss today would make the climb even tougher. Rodgers has loosely targeted the Dec. 24 game against the Washington Commanders as his potential return date, but if the Jets are out of it by then, don't expect a return.

Rodgers insinuated as much this past week, saying it would be a risk for him to play when he's not 100% healthy. "If we are out of it, I would be surprised if they OK'd that to come back," he told reporters. Indeed.

There is a chance that Rodgers is activated this season, putting him back on the 53-man roster, sources say. But even then, if the team is out of it, he wouldn't play. He may, for instance, be the third QB only to be used in emergency, helping him stay connected and involved. The Jets have not used an emergency QB this season.

That Rodgers was on the practice field 77 days after surgery was a big win. As he noted this week, "From Sept. 12, my goal was to come back to the practice field and try and play." He made it.

But what's really happening is, Rodgers is continuing his rehab on the field. He's now cleared for certain football activities and if he wasn't practicing, he would be throwing to people anyway. It makes sense to throw to players, rather than trainers. None of his throws this past week came in team reps.

Sources say he's doing himself no further harm to be in a practice setting, and there is no point in slowing him down. The most prevalent risk would be his surgically repaired Achilles reacting to unexpected movement or trauma, and that won't happen until all parties sign off down the road.

If the Jets are still somehow alive in late December, and there is a decision to be made, much of it will be based on how he can protect himself from the unforeseen and unexpected. Until then, 11 weeks out, it's all positive.

What Rodgers is doing is unprecedented, based on conversations with those who study athlete recoveries. To be this mobile fewer than three months after surgery is wild. And those with the Jets noted everyone's reaction to him doing it, serving as a bounce for the team.

Those close to Rodgers say he feels a responsibility and obligation to be back with the team after helping shape it this offseason before suffering the injury so early. Those with the Jets feel Rodgers has shown true leadership.